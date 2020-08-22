17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of involvement in Eilat rape

A 17-year old boy was arrested due to alleged involvement in the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat, though it remains unclear the extent of his involvement, according to a Ynet report early Saturday.

Similarly, a a 19-year-old girl was also detained for questions on suspicion of attempting to post the video of the rape online, following the circulation of a WhatsApp photo in a group, later received by police, where the girl responded to a message saying "Share, do not skimp," after someone asked if there was a video of the rape.

The girl was later released on restrictive conditions following expressions of remorse for her actions.