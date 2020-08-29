70-year-old man drowns at beach in Caesarea

A 70-year-old man drowned at a beach in Caesarea early Saturday, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

MDA paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man to no avail, later pronouncing his death at the scene.

Senior MDA medic Anat Tzipkin and paramedic Ben Kochavi said, "When we arrived at the beach, we saw lifeguards perform CPR on a 70-year-old man near the waterline, who were unfortunately unsuccessful."

