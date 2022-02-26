Ukrainian leader says it is 'crucial moment' to decide on EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday it was "a crucial moment" to decide on Ukraine's membership of the European Union, as Russia continued to invade its neighbor.

Zelensky said in a tweet he had discussed with European Council President Charles Michel "further effective assistance and the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future."

