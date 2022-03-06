At least 3,500 people arrested in protests in Russia

At least 3,500 people have been arrested in protests throughout Russia, the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry announced on Sunday, according to TASS.

About 5,200 people have taken part in what TASS called "unauthorized actions" in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other areas in Russia. The report stressed that Russian authorities had warned that all attempts to hold "actions that were not agreed in the prescribed manner with the executive authorities" would be "immediately suppressed" and the organizers and participants would be held accountable.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }