Son of senior Islamic Jihad official arrested in Jenin - report

The son of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Bassam al-Saadi, Yahya al-Saadi, was arrested by Israeli forces amid armed clashes in Jenin early Monday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

متابعة صفا| جانب من إطلاق المقاومين النار على قوات الاحتلال في حي الزهرة بمحيط مخيم جنين pic.twitter.com/kqoR6uvCAI — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) December 5, 2022

In August, Bassam al-Saadi was arrested in Jenin, sparking heavy restrictions on Gaza border communities amid threats of retaliation by the Islamic Jihad movement. After about five days of restrictions, Israel launched Operation Breaking Dawn, striking Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip as over 1,000 rockets were fired towards Israel by Palestinian terrorists.

Bassam al-Saadi was indicted by IDF military prosecutors in late August.

The arrest of Yahya al-Saadi comes just a day after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel and just days after Muhammad al-Saadi, a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade, was killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin.

Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, brought to a court hearing at Ofer Military Prison, outside of Jerusalem, on August 25, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Additionally early Monday morning, one Palestinian was killed and six others were injured during clashes with Israeli forces in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, according to Palestinian reports.