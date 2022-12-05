The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Son of senior Islamic Jihad official arrested in Jenin - report

The August arrest of Islamic Jihad official Bassam al-Saadi led to the launch of Operation Breaking Dawn in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 06:17

Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2022 06:33
IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF raid on Jenin, October 14, 2022
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The son of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Bassam al-Saadi, Yahya al-Saadi, was arrested by Israeli forces amid armed clashes in Jenin early Monday morning, according to Palestinian reports.

In August, Bassam al-Saadi was arrested in Jenin, sparking heavy restrictions on Gaza border communities amid threats of retaliation by the Islamic Jihad movement. After about five days of restrictions, Israel launched Operation Breaking Dawn, striking Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip as over 1,000 rockets were fired towards Israel by Palestinian terrorists.

Bassam al-Saadi was indicted by IDF military prosecutors in late August.

The arrest of Yahya al-Saadi comes just a day after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel and just days after Muhammad al-Saadi, a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade, was killed in armed clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin.

Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, brought to a court hearing at Ofer Military Prison, outside of Jerusalem, on August 25, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, brought to a court hearing at Ofer Military Prison, outside of Jerusalem, on August 25, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Additionally early Monday morning, one Palestinian was killed and six others were injured during clashes with Israeli forces in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, according to Palestinian reports.



Tags Gaza IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad Jenin West Bank Palestinian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by