Benny Gantz urges Netanyahu to keep Gallant at his post

MK Benny Gantz, former defense minister and head of the National Unity Party, spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, welcoming the delay in the judicial reform legislation, according to Hebrew media. He urged Netanyahu to keep Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in his position, saying it is "essential for national security" and to promote calm.

Gantz assembled a team to conduct negotiations at President Isaac Herzog's residence. The team will consist of MKs Gideon Sa'ar, Chili Tropper and Orit Farkash-HaCohen of the National Unity Party.