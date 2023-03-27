The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Benny Gantz urges Netanyahu to keep Gallant at his post

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2023 23:12

Updated: MARCH 27, 2023 23:34

MK Benny Gantz, former defense minister and head of the National Unity Party, spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, welcoming the delay in the judicial reform legislation, according to Hebrew media. He urged Netanyahu to keep Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in his position, saying it is "essential for national security" and to promote calm.

Gantz assembled a team to conduct negotiations at President Isaac Herzog's residence. The team will consist of MKs Gideon Sa'ar, Chili Tropper and Orit Farkash-HaCohen of the National Unity Party.

Naftali Bennett meets with UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 11:53 PM
Russia fails to get Nord Stream blast inquiry at UN
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 10:21 PM
Naftali Bennett meets with UAE president in Abu Dhabi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 10:14 PM
Hungarian parliament approves Finland's NATO accession
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 07:34 PM
Israel coalition passes budget in first reading, Gallant absent
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 06:53 PM
Israeli forces arrest terrorist who carried out West Bank shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 05:48 PM
Jewish Dems: We stand with Israeli protesters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 05:29 PM
German Leopard 2 tanks handed over to Ukraine - Spiegel
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 04:57 PM
Clashes break out between Palestinians, Israeli forces near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2023 03:35 PM
Israeli embassies join strike against Netanyahu judicial overhaul
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 02:54 PM
Patrushev: Russia could destroy US if its existence was threatened
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 02:17 PM
Germany concerned by recent developments in Israel
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 01:12 PM
Amichai Chikli: We were wrong in the way the reform has been carried out
By ZVIKA KLEIN
03/27/2023 12:53 PM
Russia to identify who was behind Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts
By REUTERS
03/27/2023 12:49 PM
Diaspora Affairs Minister will cut European visit short
By ZVIKA KLEIN
03/27/2023 10:42 AM
