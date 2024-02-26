Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah official killed in IDF strike in southern Lebanon

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2024 18:30

The IDF killed the Hezbollah official, Hassan Hassin Slami,  commander of the Hajir sector, the military announced on Monday.

Salami belonged to Hezbollah's Nasser unit and commanded a number of terrorist attacks against IDF troops, along with civilian and military targets in Israel's north.

Recently, his terrorist activities included launching anti-tank missiles toward Kiryat Shmona and the headquarters of the 769th Brigade, the IDF said.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah announced Slami's death in an alleged Israeli strike in Majdal, according to Israeli media reports, citing the Saudi news channel Al-Hadath. 

