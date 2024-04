Israel is meeting its commitments in terms of opening up additional vehicle crossings to get aid into Gaza but it is not enough, the White House said on Friday, adding that the US continues to press them to do more.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby, speaking to reporters, also said the US is still awaiting a response from Hamas on the latest round of ceasefire and hostage release deal talks and that it cannot verify the militant group's claim that they do not have 40 hostages.