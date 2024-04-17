One dead in Dubai, 19 in Oman after flash floods in the area

Authorities and communities across the United Arab Emirates were clearing debris on Wednesday after a torrential downpour killed at least one person and caused damage to homes and businesses, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

According to the National Meteorology Center, the UAE witnessed a record rainfall, with 254 mm falling in Al Ain on Tuesday in less than 24 hours. That was the most since records began in 1949 before the country was established in 1971. UAE media and social media posts showed significant damage from the torrential downpours in some parts of the country, including collapsed roads and homes inundated by water.

In neighboring Oman, 19 people died, including school children, after three consecutive days of heavy rain, according to Omani media, which published images of flooded communities.