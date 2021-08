Australian swimmer Emma McKeon won two golds on Sunday, raising her medal count to seven, the most ever for a female swimmer at a single Olympics.

McKeon won four gold medals, playing a big part in Australia's haul of nine, and she joins Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi as the only swimmers with seven medals at a Games. Phelps won a record eight in Athens and Beijing.

Russian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya, in 1952, is the only woman to have won seven in any other sport.