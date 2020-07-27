A computer error resulted in more than 90 patients receiving incorrect coronavirus test results belonging to other patients, KAN News reported on Monday.Some 92 samples taken by Clalit Health Services last Thursday were transferred to a laboratory at Kaplan Medical Center, Rehovot but a computer malfunction led to the patients receiving the incorrect results. Dozens of people were mistakenly placed in isolation because of the error.Clalit said that as soon as the malfunction became known, they contacted the Health Ministry and sent them the correct file, which includes ten positive results.This is a developing story.