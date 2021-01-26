Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll tops 4,500, 9.8% positivity rate

Israel's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday evening that 8,680 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the country on Monday, out of a total 91,606 tests that were performed that day, resulting in a positivity rate of 9.8%.

Some 55 patients died on Monday, raising the death toll to at 4,501. There are currently 74,323 active patients in the country, of whom 1,799 are currently hospitalized and 1,402 are in coronavirus hotels.

Of those hospitalized, 1,173 are currently in serious condition, 313 of whom are currently intubated.

Some 2,728,154 people in the country have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 1,314,178 have so far received their second dose.