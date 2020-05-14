Education system expected to open up fully on Sunday

The education system is expected to open up fully on Sunday in towns with a low rate of coronavirus patients, Ynet reported.The decision was reached in a meeting held between Prime Minister's Office director-general Ronen Peretz, and directors of the Education and Health Ministries as well as the head of the budgetary wing of the Finance Ministry.The decision will be brought to the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In municipalities where there is a high concentration of patients, the existing plan will continue as is.The Health Ministry has requested to bring back only kindergartens in municipalities with low concentrations of patients, but the Education and Finance Ministries demanded to apply the decision for all ages.