IDF to dedicate day to 'human respect' following sexual offense reports

A number of sexual offense cases were revealed within the IDF and IPS within the last two weeks.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 16:59
IDF officer Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni is escorted out of the IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
IDF officer Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni is escorted out of the IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The IDF will be dedicating a day to talking about mutual respect among soldiers on December 8, the IDF reported on Tuesday.
In a letter released by Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi's office, commanders of all the IDF's units were told that the day should be dedicated to discourse on "human respect and the IDF's responsibility to create a safe and respectful service environment for all service people."
This announcement comes after the IDF and Israel Prison Services (IPS) were in the headlines in the last two weeks because of revelations of sexual misconduct within the organizations.
Last week, an investigation was opened into Gilboa Prison following prison warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit's testimony that female guards had been pimped out to Palestinian prisoners.
Meanwhile, An officer at the IDF's 6th District Driving School was arrested for sexual offenses and invasion of privacy after it was revealed that he had taken photos of and filmed female soldiers without their knowledge.
Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021. (credit: FLASH90) Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)
In general, there has been an increase of 105% in complaints of sexual offenses in the IDF in the last year. This is despite the rules put in place on army bases to try and prevent such incidents.
"The revealed incidents are wrong and severe, and we treat them with a 'zero tolerance' approach," was written in the letter from Kohavi's office. "We will bring all the offenders to justice, we will work to distance them from the army, and at the same time, we will support the victims."


