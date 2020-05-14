Levin withdraws resignation from tourism ministry

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin withdrew his resignation on Thursday after the government was not sworn in as expected and the swearing-in date was postponed to Sunday.



Levin is expected to serve as the next Knesset speaker, a post currently filled by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.



Gantz will serve in the next government as the designated second prime minister as part of his rotation agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and as the defense minister.



Gantz also withdrew his own resignation from the position of Knesset speaker on Thursday, seeing as the government was not sworn in.



Netanyahu asked for the extra time to address members of his own Likud party who feel various positions were not divided in a way that makes sense to them.