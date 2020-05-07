The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan to lift lockdown from Saturday, despite rising COVID-19 curve

By REUTERS  
MAY 7, 2020 13:52
Pakistan's coronavirus lockdown will be lifted on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, despite the fact that the number of cases in the country is still accelerating.
The decision is being taken because the country's large number of poor people and labourers cannot not afford to live under lockdown any more, he said on Thursday."We're deciding that we are ending this lockdown now," Khan said in a televised address. "We know that we're doing it at a time when our curve is going up.... but it is not edging up as we were expecting."
Pakistan, which has undergone a five-week lockdown, has reported 24,073 coronavirus cases with 564 deaths, and recorded its highest single-day increase of 1,523 cases on Thursday.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Japan approves Gilead Sciences' remdesivir as COVID-19 drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 03:29 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls again on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 12:32 PM
Black, Indian and Pakistani people more likely to die from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:58 AM
Malaysia reports 39 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:49 AM
Dutch agency will review gov't performance during coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:48 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 239 dead, 16,346 altogether confirmed cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/07/2020 11:11 AM
South African children face hunger as school closure halts free meals
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 11:01 AM
Russia reports new record daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:49 AM
European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:46 AM
Singapore reports 741 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 20,939
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 10:30 AM
IDF solider found after being reported as missing
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 05/07/2020 10:10 AM
Merkel's chief of staff: Pandemic to last least for rest of year
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 09:35 AM
Opposition limited in final government formation votes
At least 50 infected with coronavirus at Mexican retirement home
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 07:12 AM
EU ambassador to China says rising Sino-US tensions not helpful
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/07/2020 07:08 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by