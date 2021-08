Mohammad Ibrahim Mahamid, a 19-year-old Umm el-Fahm resident, was arrested on Wednesday for a murder that occurred in May, a statement by Israel Police reads.

Police received reports of a man, now identified as 40-year-old Mohammad Mahamid, who was found dead in his car in Umm el-Fahm.

Mahamud was then evacuated to HaEmek Medical Center in Afula and his death was determined shortly after his arrival.

Following a three-month-long investigation, police arrested the 19-year-old.