Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich implied on Monday that his party would not be voting with the coalition in order to extend an ordinance preventing family reunification of Palestinians and Israeli Arabs that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to bring to a vote in the Knesset this week.

"We won't be the ones plugging holes for this coalition or those who save it from itself," Smotrich said, according to a report by Kan News.