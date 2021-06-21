Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich implied on Monday that his party would not be voting with the coalition in order to extend an ordinance preventing family reunification of Palestinians and Israeli Arabs that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to bring to a vote in the Knesset this week.
"We won't be the ones plugging holes for this coalition or those who save it from itself," Smotrich said, according to a report by Kan News.
The coalition needs the support of right-wing opposition MKs to pass the ordinance, because it is opposed by the Ra’am (United Arab List) Party, as well as Meretz Mks Esawi Frej and Mossi Raz . At a Likud faction meeting on Monday, it was decided that Likud Knesset members would vote against the law preventing the unification of Palestinian families.