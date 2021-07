A 45-year-old man drowned to death on Saturday on the undeclared Maayan Tzvi Beach near Zichron Ya'acov, only half an hour after a 20-year-old man drowned to death on the Princess Beach in Eilat, Magen David Adom reported.

Less than an hour later, N12 reported that CPR attempts were currently being made on a man in his 50s who drowned at Hatmarim Beach in Acre.