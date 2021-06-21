Yesh Atid MK appeals to designate Lehava as a terror organization

"In a properly functioning country, there is no immunity for those who engage in terrorism," Ben Barak said in a tweet.

"Today, I asked Defense Minister Benny Gantz to determine that the racist organization Lehava is a terrorist organization," he added.

Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak filed an appeal on Monday to officially designate the far-right "anti-assimilation" group Lehava as a terrorist organization.The chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Barak sent the document for the approval of Defense Minister Benny Gantz.