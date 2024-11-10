'This is Auschwitz': Hundreds defy Amsterdam protest ban in solidarity with antisemitic attackers

AMSTERDAM — Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters gathered Sunday in Amsterdam's Dam Square as an act of solidarity with Thursday night's pogrom, turning violent from both protesters and police alike.

Amsterdam Police arrested up to an estimated 100 pro-Palestinian protesters, driving them away in large buses from the scene of the protest.

The hundreds in attendance defied Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema's order to temporarily ban protests following violence against Israelis and Jews that broke out after Thursday's Maccabi Tel Aviv match against Ajax.

The demonstration ban, which was put in place following an emergency order, was ratified by a judge.

On Sunday afternoon, the city of Amsterdam posted on X that protesters who defied the ban would be arrested. However, local participants felt otherwise entitled to exercise their right to protest. Groups of anti-Israel protesters gathered in solidarity with antisemitic attackers, defying a protest ban. (credit: Bart Schut)

Demonstrators defied police orders to leave and resisted arrest, according to local witnesses.

Unlike the assailants of Thursday's pogrom, executed by primarily Moroccan-descent Islamic youth living in Amsterdam, the crowd at Sunday's demonstrations were not attended by the attacking parties. Protesters were primarily European-originating, associated with the nation's far-left social and political movements.

Alongside chants frequented by pro-Palestinian groups, including "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea," groups chanted "This is Auschwitz" and "Policemen are racists, and state terrorists" in Dutch.

According to a spokesperson for a group of organizers, though the associated group was unidentified, protesters chose to defy the protest ban because "we dispute the validity of the court order and exercise our right to free demonstration.”

Among the protesters was Amsterdam city council member Jazie Veldhuijzen, from the radical left-wing party Vonk, meaning "spark." Other Dutch politicians were believed to be present throughout the demonstration, though this remains unconfirmed.

After those arrested were moved off-site, a few dozen demonstrators were corralled off onto a side street awaiting further action, local sources noted. Hundreds of sympathizing protesters remained following the arrests.

Will calm return to Amsterdam now that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans have left?

Though many Israelis had been evacuated from Amsterdam on emergency flights, perpetrators of Thursday's attacks continued to hunt for Jewish and Israeli people throughout the city. Local reports noted that large groups of rioters had gone into the city and asking for passports and identification from people who they believed to be Jewish or Israeli, and attacking them. Anti-Israel protester holds a sign at a protest defying Amsterdam's emergency order protest ban following antisemitic attacks throughout the weekend. (credit: Bart Schut)

Local reports also noted that organized WhatsApp groups in the Netherlands advertised for "Jew Hunting" and were supported by a local network of Muslim taxi drivers.

Local Jewish groups have called for an investigation from taxi service providers such as Uber into the organization of local taxi drivers and their role in the attacks, noting that they could have been associated with the popular rideshare app.

On Sunday, an Israeli news crew reporting on the antisemitic attacks in the city were forced to hide in a store in Amsterdam's Red Light District, and subsequently evacuated after groups of antisemitic protesters tracked them down.