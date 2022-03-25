"I hope that every Jew around the world will strongly identify with their nation-state," Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana said in a speech to the Jewish community in Dallas on Thursday.

Kahana began his journey this week throughout various Jewish communities in the US.

The first community Kahana visited during his visit was the Jewish community in Dallas, Texas. He presented to the community his doctrine, one that is based on being a member of the religious Zionist sector. The same doctoral dissertation includes a combination of Torah and practical life as well as the State of Israel being part of his identity as a religious Jew.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"I chose the position of minister of religious services in the hope that a person like me, who grew up and was educated in religious Zionism," said Kahana at the beginning of his speech.

"The same religious Zionism, whose very creed declares and insists on integrating the Torah world with our everyday lives: Torah ve'Avoda – Torah and Service – so that together we can perhaps create a different, kinder, and more practical dialogue."

Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana is seen meeting with Jewish leaders in Texas, on March 24, 2022. (credit: COURTESY RELIGIOUS SERVICES MINISTRY)

The minister added: "As someone for whom the Jewish identity of the State of Israel is of prime importance, I fully understand that a significant part of this identity is the central role that the State of Israel embodies as the national home of the entire Jewish people. I sincerely hope and want that every Jew, wherever they may be in Israel or around the world will strongly identify with their nation-state."

Minister Kahana also visited the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville — where a terrorist attack took place two months ago. Four members of the community were kidnapped and held hostage during Shabbat prayers - including its Rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker.

"We discussed the challenges of American Jewish communities," Kahana said after visiting the Reform synagogue.

As revealed by The Jerusalem Post, Kahana left for the US Monday evening on a 10-day visit in an effort to convince the Orthodox Jewish leaders to support his kashrut and conversion reforms.