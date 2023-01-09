The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Fish-free vegan ‘tuna’ in the can created by Israeli company

Israeli company Vgarden has developed a plant-based tuna substitute whose production uses only minimal energy consumption and water.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 17:00
Vgarden Tuna Salad. (photo credit: HAGIT GOREN)
Vgarden Tuna Salad.
(photo credit: HAGIT GOREN)

An Israeli company named Vgarden, Ltd., a food-technology developer and manufacturer of plant-based alternatives, has produced vegan canned “tuna” that it claims has the same appearance, texture and flavor of the tuna fish even though it was produced from peas.

The tuna analog is crafted to satisfy the appetites of the growing pool of sustainability-driven consumers by bringing to the table its creative response to the issue of the overfished and rapidly declining ocean populations of wild tuna, according to the company.

The tuna fish market is growing

Tuna is the world’s most-consumed fish, according to a UN report. The global tuna fish market is projected to grow from $41.06 billion in 2022 to $49.70b. in 2029. Canned tuna is a popular source of affordable protein that is convenient to store and requires no refrigeration.

“Tinned tuna has a very distinct flaky, yet moist and chewy texture, with a powerful fresh-from-the-sea aroma,” explains Ilan Adut, CEO of Vgarden.

“Our new tuna-like product is clean-label, scalable, affordable and sustainable. But for our plant-based creation to serve as a true substitute, even beyond compellingly mimicking all of the sensory qualities, it also has to match tuna as much as possible in nutritional value,” he added.

Vgarden Tuna can. (credit: HAGIT GOREN) Vgarden Tuna can. (credit: HAGIT GOREN)

After a year of experimentation with ingredients and processes, the start-up developed its winning plant-based tuna formula. The private-label product is already being rolled out in the retail and food service sectors.

It is available in two packaging formats – pouches for chilled storage and actual cans to give the full authentic tuna experience and make possible convenient storage without refrigeration.

Vgarden’s R&D mission was to develop a tuna that can be tinned and sterilized at high temperatures, yet retain its full flavor and texture. The company has filed a patent for the formula and process.

Vgarden’s tuna analog is based on pea protein, with a total protein content of 11.2% to 14%, before and after filtration. It contains a short list of natural ingredients including fibers and sunflower oil. Being sourced outside the marine ecosystem, the start-up’s “tuna-free” tuna contains none of the toxic metals, microplastics and other ocean pollutants.

Its proprietary manufacturing process uses only minimal energy consumption and water, lifting the burden on marine life and bringing a highly sustainable and guilt-free seafood option to consumers.

Aquaculture and the overfishing of this high-in-demand fish has had a devastating effect on their numbers to the point that it has put several species, such as the yellowfin and the Atlantic Bluefin, on the edge of extinction,” said Tom Rothman, head of global sales at the company. “This not only poses problems in terms of food security but also negatively impacts the delicate and fragile balance of the marine environment. Our plant-based tuna solution can help turn the tide on this ecocatastrophe and contribute to the restoration of the ocean’s wild tuna populations.”

Rising demand for tuna

Europe and Asia are the leading buyers of canned tuna, with South America and the Middle East fast developing an appetite for it. Tuna’s popularity coincides with a major rise in ethically and ecologically motivated health-conscious consumers seeking plant-based seafood alternatives.

Vgarden Tuna sandwich. (credit: HAGIT GOREN) Vgarden Tuna sandwich. (credit: HAGIT GOREN)

Vgarden, founded by Kibbutz Gan Shmuel and the Eliav family, is a leading developer and manufacturer of tasty plant-based, vegan foods. Established as Gan-Shmuel Health Industries (2017) Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., its team of experts develops and markets a comprehensive range of cheeses, spreads, pastries and nuggets.

All retail cheeses manufactured by Vgarden are not genetically engineered and free of preservatives, lactose, gluten, trans fats, soy and cholesterol. The company recently attained more than $15m. in strategic initial funding by Leumi Partners to boost product development and international activity.

The company already has launched a variety of meat and dairy alternatives in Israel under its MashuMashu brand. The vegan line is fast becoming a household name among the dairy-intolerant and flourishing flexitarian community that eats mostly plant foods with the occasional inclusion of meat.

Its products are currently offered in several popular restaurant and pizza chains in Israel, a country with more vegans and vegetarians per capita than any other Western nation.



Tags food technology science vegan Research and development fish Food-tech

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by