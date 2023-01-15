The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel can eradicate cervical cancer if right steps are taken - health chief

What are the main factors that dramatically increase the risk of cervical cancer and what can we do to eradicate it?

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 16:03

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2023 16:16
Two genetically engineered T Cells (light green) attacking a cancer cell in red. (photo credit: TILDA BARLIYA/ASTAR SHAMUL/CYRILLE COHEN)
Two genetically engineered T Cells (light green) attacking a cancer cell in red.
(photo credit: TILDA BARLIYA/ASTAR SHAMUL/CYRILLE COHEN)

With the help of vaccination, prevention and early detection, it is possible to strive for the eradication of cervical cancer in Israel, according to the Israel Cancer Association (ICA), which is marking International Awareness Week for the disease between January 16-21. 

In the last decade, the number of women diagnosed with a precancerous lesion in the cervix in Israel increased by about 30%, mainly due to the early diagnosis. Every year, about 1,200 women here are diagnosed with such a pre-cancerous condition. Last year, some 300 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer; in 2018, 251 women and in 2012, 231 women were diagnosed with the actual disease.

Among Jewish women, mortality rates from cervical cancer have been stable over the past decade. About 100 women died from cervical cancer last year, compared to 96 in 2018 and 76 a decade ago. 

WHO warns:  Cervical cancer cases could see 50% increase by 2030

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), some 600,000 new cases of cervical cancer are discovered every year and half of them die from the disease. It estimates that if no action is taken, deaths from cervical cancer will increase by an additional 50% by 2030, mainly in low-income countries.

An image of lung with breast cancer metastasis, surrounded by inflammatory complement protein: Cyan: Cell nuclei; Red: Complement protein; Green: blood vessels; (credit: LEA MONTERAN) An image of lung with breast cancer metastasis, surrounded by inflammatory complement protein: Cyan: Cell nuclei; Red: Complement protein; Green: blood vessels; (credit: LEA MONTERAN)

As for countries with a high income, such as Israel, where girls have the opportunity to be vaccinated against the virus and women undergo regular examination and are treated early for any pre-cancerous lesion, up to 80% of cervical cancer cases can be prevented, the ICA said. 

Prof. Tally Levy, director of the gynecological oncology unit at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon and a member of the ICA’s gynecological oncology update committee, explained that the main cause of cervical cancer development is the papillomavirus. Tests for the presence of the papillomavirus and a Pap smear from the cervix are essential tests designed to prevent the development of cervical cancer by detecting early changes that may become cancerous if not treated in time.

Women between the ages of 25 and 65 should routinely perform the examination every three years, and if those who are older have not, they should go for testing. Parents should also take advantage of the vaccine against the papillomavirus that is given to young teenage girls and boys (who could otherwise infect girls when they get older) free of charge in schools. In religious schools, some parents have been reluctant to send their daughters for vaccination because they don’t want to discuss sexual relations at this age. However, it is a safe, effective and advanced vaccine. In addition, women and men between the ages of 26 and 45 are also urged to get the vaccine as part of the health funds’ supplementary insurance plans. 

Each month, eight Israeli women die from cervical cancer

ICA director-general Moshe Bar Haim said that “each month, about eight Israeli women die from cervical cancer, even though vaccination and early detection dramatically reduce the risk of getting the illness. This type of cancer can be eradicated.

"The best experts in Israel work on our scientific content in seminars, information brochures and campaigns and it is published thanks to public donations with the goal that it can be implemented today.”

The main factors that dramatically increase the risk of cervical cancer are the human papillomavirus and smoking. About 40 strains typical of the virus are found in the genitals and pass through direct contact, usually during sexual intercourse. Some are low risk, which only causes warts and other varieties are considered high risk, associated with the development of premalignant changes and cancer in the cervix. 

As for smoking, an extensive national health survey conducted in China found that active smoking increases the risk by 49% and that exposure to active and passive smoking for 15 years or more caused a 95% increase in the risk of dying from cervical cancer, compared to women who were not exposed to smoking. The ICA urges women to quit smoking as an effective way to reduce the risk of cervical cancer and other cancers.

Cervical Cancer Awareness Week will include a digital campaign on social networks aimed at encouraging tests for early diagnosis and vaccination. In addition, the ICA will hold an online conference on cervical cancer on Wednesday, January 18th at 10:00 a.m. that will include topics such as innovations and updates, sexuality and relationships, female yoga, as well as a question-and-answer panel. To view the full program and to register free of charge, go to the following Hebrew-language link a. 

The ICA also runs a unique service that greatly helps women who have this type of cancer. with cervical cancer, convalescents and patients with other types of cancer. Called sexual counseling for patients, it is provided free and without the need for a referral by a specialist nurse in the field to any patient who wishes to consult, share the feeling of coping and receive information, support and guidance. The service is provided free of charge, individually or in pairs in Hebrew and Russian languages.

According to a new international study published in The Lancet Global Health, two-thirds of women in the world have not been tested for cervical cancer, but in Israel, about 61% of women have been tested. 

The ICA’s Telemeida information service staffed round the clock at 1800-599-995 provides a large variety of information about cancer, as does its website at www.cancer.org.il.



