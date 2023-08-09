The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

The low-key health benefits of melons

Melon may be less popular than watermelon, but is no less healthy and no less delicious. Here are all the benefits of the sweet summer fruit.

By WALLA!/ORLY VASID MIZRAHI
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 05:33

Updated: AUGUST 9, 2023 05:34
View of cantaloupe and canary melons cut and whole. (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
View of cantaloupe and canary melons cut and whole.
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Along with the peak of summer comes a snack as old and revered as humanity itself: refreshing and delicious fruits. While not as ubiquitous as apples or oranges, melon is one of the most popular fruits in the world. Known for its delicious flavor, the refreshing summer fruit also offers many health benefits.

Melons belong to the gourd family – the same family that also includes the cucumber, zucchini, watermelon and pumpkin. Found all over the world in many varieties – orange or green, round or elongated – melons present different and unique characteristics. 

Various types of melon are found even across the tiny country of Israel, providing people the ability to discover their favorite varieties and experiment as much as possible.

Melon Slices. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Melon Slices. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

So what are some of the health benefits of this delicious fruit?

Melons are rich in water – which comprise about 90% of its content – contain few calories (about 35 kcal per 100 grams), are rich in vitamins A, C, folic acid and vitamins from the B group and low in sodium and fats. Melons are also rich in potassium and phosphorus. Melons also contain healthy amounts of magnesium and calcium.

Water content

Melons contain high water content and have a high content of electrolytes, such as potassium and magnesium. Melons are suitable to help maintain a proper fluid balance and prevent dehydration and can be a good solution to prevent dehydration during the long summer days spent outside the house in the sea or the pool.

Rich in vitamins

Melons are rich in vitamin C and thus help strengthen the immune system. Vitamin C also supports the production of collagen, which is essential for maintaining the skin and hair. Additionally, the melon is rich in vitamin A – which contributes to the health of the eye and vision – and vitamin B, which contributes to healthy brain function.

Good source of dietary fiber

Regular consumption of melon can help prevent constipation and contributes to digestive health. In addition, the quantity of dietary fiber present in melons makes it a filling fruit that satisfies the person eating it.

Contains antioxidants

Melons contain antioxidants such as beta carotene and vitamin C, which help neutralize free radicals and reduce the chance of getting chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

Helps maintain weight

Melons can be part of a balanced menu to maintain a normal body weight, as they are low in fat and calories – offering a sweet and satisfying treat without compromising caloric intake. Replacing high-calorie snacks with healthy fruits like melons can help manage weight and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The author, Orly Vasid Mizrahi, is a clinical dietitian at the Women's Health Institute of the Maccabi Health Services in Sharon District.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by