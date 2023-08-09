The low-key health benefits of melons

Along with the peak of summer comes a snack as old and revered as humanity itself: refreshing and delicious fruits. While not as ubiquitous as apples or oranges, melon is one of the most popular fruits in the world. Known for its delicious flavor, the refreshing summer fruit also offers many health benefits.

Melons belong to the gourd family – the same family that also includes the cucumber, zucchini, watermelon and pumpkin. Found all over the world in many varieties – orange or green, round or elongated – melons present different and unique characteristics.

Various types of melon are found even across the tiny country of Israel, providing people the ability to discover their favorite varieties and experiment as much as possible.

Melon Slices. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

So what are some of the health benefits of this delicious fruit?

Melons are rich in water – which comprise about 90% of its content – contain few calories (about 35 kcal per 100 grams), are rich in vitamins A, C, folic acid and vitamins from the B group and low in sodium and fats. Melons are also rich in potassium and phosphorus. Melons also contain healthy amounts of magnesium and calcium.

Water content

Melons contain high water content and have a high content of electrolytes, such as potassium and magnesium. Melons are suitable to help maintain a proper fluid balance and prevent dehydration and can be a good solution to prevent dehydration during the long summer days spent outside the house in the sea or the pool.

Rich in vitamins

Melons are rich in vitamin C and thus help strengthen the immune system. Vitamin C also supports the production of collagen, which is essential for maintaining the skin and hair. Additionally, the melon is rich in vitamin A – which contributes to the health of the eye and vision – and vitamin B, which contributes to healthy brain function.

Good source of dietary fiber

Regular consumption of melon can help prevent constipation and contributes to digestive health. In addition, the quantity of dietary fiber present in melons makes it a filling fruit that satisfies the person eating it.

Contains antioxidants

Melons contain antioxidants such as beta carotene and vitamin C, which help neutralize free radicals and reduce the chance of getting chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

Helps maintain weight

Melons can be part of a balanced menu to maintain a normal body weight, as they are low in fat and calories – offering a sweet and satisfying treat without compromising caloric intake. Replacing high-calorie snacks with healthy fruits like melons can help manage weight and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The author, Orly Vasid Mizrahi, is a clinical dietitian at the Women's Health Institute of the Maccabi Health Services in Sharon District.