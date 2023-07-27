The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Did you know about the surprising health benefits of cherries?

Dr. Maya Roseman delves into the sweet summer fruit and discusses the various health benefits you may not have known about.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 27, 2023 11:55
Cherries picked from a Golan Heights orchard. (photo credit: IDO ROSENBERG)
Cherries picked from a Golan Heights orchard.
(photo credit: IDO ROSENBERG)

Did you know that besides just being a delicious, sweet fruit, cherries also have several surprising health benefits? In a recent segment of her program on 103FM, Dr. Maya Roseman set out to investigate the health benefits of the beloved fruit.

"Are you looking for a fruit that can improve your mood and help you sleep well?" Roseman questioned at the start of the program, before continuing: "I've found just what we need today: cherries. Not only that: cherries are the most suitable fruit if you have diabetes or heart disease."

Three advantages of cherries that you don't want to miss

Firstly, she explained, the glycemic index of cherries is the lowest of all fruits. What does this mean? The sugar in them is absorbed the slowest, causing the least insulin stimulation, making this fruit the most suitable for those with a tendency towards diabetes.

Secondly, cherries contain a large amount of polyphenols, which reduce arterial calcification and reduce the risk of heart disease. Yes, these are the same ingredients found in red wine - without the side effects of alcohol.

Cherry trees (credit: INGIMAGE)Cherry trees (credit: INGIMAGE)

The third health benefit shared by Roseman is related to the fact that cherries contain a relatively high amount of tryptophan. 

This is the substance from which serotonin is produced, which improves our mood and helps us sleep better. Studies have found that the benefits of a good night's sleep are maximized when eating cherries in the evening.

Do different cherries have different health benefits?

Roseman then shared: "I spoke with Ephraim Azov, an organic cherry farmer, and discovered that there are more than 10 varieties of cherry - one is a red variety that tends to black, and another is a white variety.

"There are also sour cherries, which are better suited for jams and vishniak wine. The sour cherries actually contain more nutritional values, as well as more sugar, and the sweet varieties are known as Prunus subg. Cerasus."

She continued, saying: "I asked about the price, and it turns out that Israel is not an ideal area for cultivation - you need a colder climate in higher altitudes, so in Israel, there is a lower crop, and cultivation is not easy.

Cherries require a lot of manpower for harvesting and packing, making them more expensive. Another problem in Israel is that cherries have a short shelf life - they can only be preserved for a few weeks after being picked, and the season is very short."

It is important to note that the opinions expressed in this article are those of the broadcaster and are not intended to replace individual advice from a professional specializing in the field. Any action taken or utilized on the basis of the information provided in this article is the sole responsibility of the user.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by