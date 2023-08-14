The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Unveiling the hidden health benefits of the humble melon

While it might not be as popular as watermelon, the melon is just as healthy and delightful. Explore the numerous benefits of this vibrant summer fruit:

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 11:32
Melon has surprising health benefits that you may not know about
Melon has surprising health benefits that you may not know about
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Summer is at its peak, and with it comes a variety of delicious and refreshing fruits. One fruit that's particularly popular is the melon, enjoyed by both kids and adults. And it's not just a tasty treat on hot days; this juicy fruit also has many health benefits.

Belonging to the same family as cucumbers, zucchinis, watermelons, and pumpkins, melons come in different shapes and colors – round or elongated, green or orange. They're found all over the world, offering a variety of flavors and looks, each with unique traits. Even in our small country, melons thrive in different types, appealing to personal tastes and encouraging culinary experimentation.

The nutritional excellence of melon

With a water content of approximately 90%, the melon is a hydrating marvel, providing about 35 kcal per 100 grams while being devoid of fat and protein.

Furthermore, it's notably low in sodium. Its magical essence, however, lies in its abundance of vitamins and minerals. The fruit can provide those who eat it with vitamins A, C, folic acid, and various B group vitamins. In the realm of minerals, it offers ample quantities of potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium.

Melon Slices. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Melon Slices. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Unlocking the nutritional benefits of melon

Staying hydrated

The substantial water content, coupled with electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, renders the melon an excellent tool for maintaining proper fluid balance and warding off dehydration. While it can serve as a suitable alternative during outdoor activities by the sea or pool, it should never supplant water.

Vitamin powerhouse

Bursting with vitamin C, the melon fortifies the immune system. Additionally, vitamin C facilitates collagen production, crucial for skin and hair health. Embracing melon in your diet contributes to the overall well-being of your skin and hair. Moreover, this fruit is replete with vitamin A, enhancing ocular health, as well as B vitamins, vital for optimal brain function.

Dietary fiber champion

Regular melon consumption aids in preventing constipation and fostering digestive health. Its fiber content fosters satiety, promoting a sense of fullness.

Antioxidant rich

Laden with antioxidants, notably beta carotene and vitamin C, the melon combats free radicals, thus diminishing the risk of chronic ailments such as heart disease and cancer.

Weight management

Integrating melon into a balanced diet regimen supports weight maintenance. Its low-calorie, low-fat profile offers a delectably sweet treat that doesn't compromise on caloric intake. Opting for melon over high-calorie snacks contributes to weight management and a health-conscious lifestyle.



