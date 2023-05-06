The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
How to identify and treat postpartum depression

Following a suspected murder-suicide in Haifa where a mother killed her infant son and then herself in Haifa, doctors suspect it was related to postpartum depression.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MAY 6, 2023 01:55
Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative) (photo credit: Israel Midwives Organization)
Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Israel Midwives Organization)

 A 28-year-old resident of Haifa was found dead last Thursday in a reported suicide, with her 10-month-old toddler beside her. Sources believe that this incident was a result of postpartum depression. Following this tragedy, the issue resurfaced, gaining national attention.

Dr. Sharon Pelagi, a psychologist at Maccabi Health Services, helped readers better understand what postpartum depression actually is, the symptoms, and recommended treatment methods.

What is postpartum depression?

Dr. Pelagi explains that almost every woman who gives birth experiences a certain change in mood after giving birth. When these feelings occur within the weeks after giving birth, it is associated with a common phenomenon called postpartum depression, or baby blues.

After giving birth, this is a very common condition, impacting mothers after 75-80% of births. The mother will feel mood swings, nervousness and irritability, may have difficulty sleeping, as well as fatigue and sensitivity. These symptoms will usually pass gradually in the first weeks after birth, and will not impair the mother's functioning, nor the relationship she will create with the baby.

Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY)
Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative) (credit: Israel Midwives Organization) Pregnant woman suffers from depression (Illustrative) (credit: Israel Midwives Organization)

When the symptoms do not go away within a few weeks, it can cause an additional problem. When the mother is distressed and her ability to function is impaired, those symptoms becomes postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression occurs in about 10% to 15% of births, and affects the mother's mood, thinking and functioning. The mother feels severe feelings of sadness, worthlessness, helplessness and guilt, her thought pattern is characterized by pessimism and hopelessness.

Many times she is very busy worrying about her baby and his health. In some cases, we also see functional obstacles for the mother, difficulty or anxiety to take care of the baby, and an almost compulsive preoccupation with the baby and its needs.

Additionally, moms may experience an inability to enjoy playing with the baby. They may experience a lack of warm connection, and may not feel the sense of connection and pleasure typical between the baby and the mother.



