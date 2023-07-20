The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Pregnancy & Birth

Fathers' psychiatric diagnosis increases risk of preterm birth - study

Preterm birth is associated with negative health consequences for newborns, but less is known about the risk in the offspring of fathers with psychiatric diagnoses.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 20, 2023 21:59
Researchers find both children of parents with mental illness are at increased risk of being born too early – both the mothers and fathers are important. (photo credit: JULIA FILIROVSKA/PEXELS)
Researchers find both children of parents with mental illness are at increased risk of being born too early – both the mothers and fathers are important.
(photo credit: JULIA FILIROVSKA/PEXELS)

The psychiatric history of fathers, as well as mothers’, is linked with preterm birth, according to a study just published by Swedish researchers in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. They showed for the first time that the risk of birth before the end of 40 weeks is higher in infants whose fathers or mothers have psychiatric diagnoses, compared with those who do not, and when both parents have diagnoses, the risk is even higher. 

Preterm birth is associated with negative health consequences for newborns, but less is known about the risk in the offspring of fathers with psychiatric diagnoses and for couples where both parents had psychiatric diagnoses. 

Weiyao Yin and colleagues from the Karolinska Institute analyzed data on all live births to Nordic parents in Sweden between 1997 and 2016. Nordic parenting is a research-based method based on the idea that the relationship with our children is the most important thing – that combined with free play, taking time away from the daily rush to be together with people you care about and relax and spending time outdoors – and holds the key to raising healthier, resilient, and confident children. They obtained psychiatric diagnoses from the National Patient Register and data on gestational age from the Medical Birth Register. 

What was their study?

Their study was published under the title “Paternal and maternal psychiatric history and risk of preterm and early term birth: A nationwide study using Swedish registers.”

Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)Pregnant woman (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

There were 1.5 million births in the cohort, of which 15% were born to parents with a mental health diagnosis. The team observed a trend toward earlier gestational age in the offspring of parents with psychiatric disorders. For parents without a diagnosis, 5.8% of babies were born preterm.

A paternal diagnosis increased the risk to 6.3% of births and a maternal diagnosis increased the risk to 7.3% of births, but when both parents had a diagnosis, the risk of preterm birth was greatest, affecting 8.3% of births. The researchers also found that the risk was further increased for parents – mothers as well as fathers – with several co-existing psychiatric disorders.

Future studies should examine whether additional social support and prenatal care for families with a positive psychiatric history could have an impact on gestational age, the authors recommended. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
4

Giant beer can or UFO? Australian authorities warn beach-goers after strange object washes ashore

Extraterrestrials may not be so foreign.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by