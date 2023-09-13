Are you tired of tossing and turning all night despite taking melatonin supplements? Well, you're not alone. Renowned American Neuroscientist, Andrew Huberman, has thrown the spotlight on melatonin's limitations and introduced a game-changing solution for those seeking a restful night's sleep.

In a recent viral TikTok video, Dr. Huberman revealed his groundbreaking "ultimate supplement cocktail" that promises to send you into the land of dreams more effectively than ever before. The neuroscientist's revelation has taken the internet by storm, as he contends that melatonin, while excellent for helping you fall asleep, may not be the best choice to keep you in a deep slumber throughout the night.

The melatonin dilemma

"The problem with melatonin is it will help you fall asleep but it won't help you stay asleep," explained Huberman in his captivating video. "Some people have this problem that they take melatonin, then fall asleep but wake up three or four hours later because it wears off."

Huberman's words resonate with many who have experienced the frustrating cycle of waking up groggy in the middle of the night, unable to return to that blissful state of sleep. But don't despair; Dr. Huberman offers a solution that could revolutionize your sleep routine.

The ultimate sleep cocktail

Huberman's recommended combination of three supplements has left viewers astounded and eager to try it for themselves. "My favorite sleep cocktail is based on really good solid peer-reviewed science," he emphasizes, "It includes magnesium threonate and something called apigenin, which is basically a derivative of chamomile." These two supplements, according to Huberman, play a crucial role in calming the restless mind and shutting down the overactive forebrain, allowing you to drift into a peaceful slumber.

But that's not all. Huberman's sleep cocktail also includes Theanine, a key ingredient that further enhances the quality of your sleep. With these three supplements in your arsenal, you can bid farewell to melatonin-induced midnight awakenings and say hello to the deep, uninterrupted sleep you've been craving.

Who is Dr. Andrew Huberman?

Dr. Andrew Huberman is no stranger to the world of neuroscience. He is an associate professor of neurobiology at Stanford University School of Medicine and a prominent figure in the field. His extensive research on cortisol and anxiety-based depression has earned him respect and recognition among his peers.

Huberman's influence extends far beyond the confines of the lab. He is the host of the Huberman Lab podcast, which has skyrocketed in popularity since its inception in 2021, consistently ranking among the top 10 podcasts on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. His YouTube channel boasts over 3.5 million subscribers, and his Instagram followers have surged to 4.2 million as of 2023.