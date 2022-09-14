Israel Elections: Parties hand in Knesset lists before deadline

Some 18 parties handed in their Knesset lists to the Central Election Committee on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the deadline at midnight on Thursday. The parties are now officially allowed to receive ballots in the upcoming election.

The only parties currently in the Knesset that handed in their list on Wednesday were National Unity led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, and Religious Zionist Party led by MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"National Unity handed in its Knesset list, a list of quality and statesmanlike public servants who are committed to the citizens and committed to change. After the election we will form a broad and stable government that will work for all of the citizens of Israel." Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Anti-LGBT party rejoins Israel's Religious Zionist Party

RZP's list had a last-minute change, as MK Avi Maoz from the anti-LGBT Noam Party was added as number 11. Noam on Tuesday evening initially refused the offer, but after opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu met with its spiritual leader Rabbi Zvi Tau and with Maoz on Wednesday, it accepted the 11th spot. Noam ran with RZP in the previous election as well. RZP has been polling recently at 11-12 seats, so the spot Noam received is considered realistic.

MK Avi Maoz attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 21, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir said to the Central Election Committee that RZP, along with all other parties, had received a number of documents from the committee calling on them to avoid racist comments, but complained that there was no similar document against terror supporters.

Smotrich also said that he was "unhappy" about a number of decisions that the committee head and High Court Justice Yizhak Amit made recently, and expressed his hope that the election would involve fair play only.

A number of politicians and political candidates condemned Noam's addition, including Bayit Yehudi leader Yossi Brodny.

"Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's bringing on a party that has degrades women and calls LGBT people sex perverts is a terrible desecration of God's name. Normal religious-Zionists do not hate people and do not hate the other. I am embarrassed." Yossi Brodny

Yesh Atid wrote on Twitter:

"And on today's episode of Survivor, what did Netanyahu promise to Avi Maoz? We are betting on either promoting gay conversion therapy in schools or banning abortions," the party wrote.

Meretz faction CEO MK Michal Rozin tweeted, "Netanyahu joined the darkest forces in Israeli society in order to collect votes that will save him from his trial. Rabbi Tau claims that women should stay at home and is against women serving in the army, and that LGBT people need to undergo conversion therapy. This is a wake-up call to all those who believe in democracy. We cannot give Rabbi Tau the keys to the country and to manage our lives here," she wrote.

Other than Maoz, RZP also announced a late addition in a spot reserved for Smotrich: World Bnei Akiva Secretary-General Ohad Tal, who will occupy the number 12 spot.

Other Israeli election news with parties submitting final lists

In other news on Wednesday, Bayit Yehudi announced that its candidate for the fourth spot on its list is Nitzana Darshan-Leitner. Leitner is the president of Shurat HaDin, a Tel-Aviv based civil rights group that conducts a legal-economic struggle against terrorist organizations and countries that oppose the existence of the State of Israel.

Although a deal between Bayit Yehudi and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has not yet been signed, a source from Shaked's party said that she will likely receive spots one, three, five, six and eight on the joint list, while Bayit Yehudi will receive spots two, four, seven, nine and 10.

Although the new configuration fell far below the electoral threshold in polls this week, Shaked will not drop out of the race no matter what, the source said.

The Joint List also announced it had arrived at an agreement for its three factions to run together

A number of smaller parties who handed in their lists included Prof. Yaron Zelicha's "New Economic" party and MK Eli Avidar's "Free and Democratic Israel" party.

Another party called "Netiv'' handed in its list. The party aims to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

The "Pirates" party also handed in its list, with its representatives wearing pirate costumes, as they do before every election. One of their objectives was to lower the electoral threshold to one mandate – or 0.8%.