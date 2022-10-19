The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Lapid to Arabic media: I will amend Nation-State Law if reelected

PM Yair Lapid also said that if reelected, he would ensure that there are no changes made to the status quo on Temple Mount.

By WALLA!
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 10:28
Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Minister of Energy Karin Elharar hold a press conference on the maritime border deal with Lebanon, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Minister of Energy Karin Elharar hold a press conference on the maritime border deal with Lebanon, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on October 12, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid intends to amend the Nation-State Law if he is reelected as Prime Minister, he told Israel's Arabic language news outlets on Tuesday evening.

"I oppose the Nation-State law and I think it should be changed and a section of civil equality added to it. There were talks about this, that a section be added to the basic law: human dignity and freedom," said Lapid, adding that since the law was passed in 2018 he has been against it.

"At the time I was strongly opposed to the Nation-State Law and in the Knesset plenum I said 'the State will not humiliate its citizens.' The Nation-State Law as it is written today is an insult to non-Jewish Israeli citizens and must be amended."

In addition to his comments on the Nation-State Law, Lapid clarified that a future government headed by him will not change the status quo on Temple Mount.

"We will take care of the freedom of worship of Muslims at al-Aqsa, who can go up to pray," he said. "We allow Jewish visitors to ascend the mount, but not to pray. They ascend and the visits are under supervision to make sure that the status quo is not violated."

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the UN General Assembly in 2022. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks at the UN General Assembly in 2022. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Regarding his speech at the UN, in which he made clear that he supports the two-state solution, he said that "the whole world needed to hear it. It is important to put on the table that the Prime Minister believes in a two-state solution for two peoples. I think, and have always thought, that we need to separate ourselves from the Palestinians."

He also referred to the Kaminitz law, which deals with enforcing penalties for illegal construction, saying: "we froze the law. There was no political possibility to do anything deeper to it in the previous government, which also had a right-wing element. We will examine it extensively after the elections."

Lapid also responded to statements by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, who said on Friday that "Palestinian blood finances Israel's elections" and that the purpose of the elections was to cause escalation and "heat up the region," to which Lapid said that "we, unlike him, are trying to bring calm."



Tags Temple Mount Yair Lapid arab sector israeli politics mohammed shtayyeh Two State Solution Arab Israeli Nation-State Law Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
3

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
4

Netanyahu: Obama had ‘not just bad policy, but malice’ towards Israel

US PRESIDENT Barack Obama meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in November 2015.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by