The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Meretz, Yesh Atid are the 'ultimate environmental parties' - Green Index

The Index found that the biggest improvement came from right wing parties, with New Hope and Yamina putting together "impressive platforms" with no significant environmental activity beforehand.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 23, 2021 01:59
President Reuven Rivlin visits cleanup efforts at Herziliya beach after oil spill (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin visits cleanup efforts at Herziliya beach after oil spill
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
On Monday, the day before the election for Israel's twenty-fourth Knesset, the Vote Green organization launched its first ever "Green Index," an index which evaluates and grades the environmental agendas and activities of political parties on a scale of 1-6.
Coming in first place with a score of 5, are Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party and Nitzan Horowitz' Meretz Party, along with former finance ministry director general Yaron Zelekha's Economic Party, which has so far failed to clear the electoral threshold in every single poll.
In second place, Merav Michaeli's Labor Party, Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party and Naftali Bennett's Yamina Party all received a score of 4.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party, which currently heads the Environmental Protection Ministry with Minister Gila Gamliel, came in third with 3 points, along with Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party and Ayman Odeh's Joint List.
On the lower end of the scale, Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu, Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party and Aryeh Deri's Shas all received 2 points.
Rounding out the list, with the worst possible score of 1, are Mansour Abbas' Ra'am and Moshe Gafni's United Torah Judaism.
The index was developed by the Vote Green staff in collaboration with Youth for Climate, Shinui Kivun, Green Course, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel, and other entities.
Vote Green's Head of Staff and long-time environmental activist Victor Weiss was optimistic of the index, saying that "“we can see a very positive change of trend in the current electoral campaign."
"For the first time, more and more parties have placed the climate crisis and the environmental issues as a central piece of their campaigns," he said.
As for the most improvement, Weiss said that "Especially notable are the right-wing parties which, previously having no significant environmental activity, have put together impressive platforms after studying the matter, and designated Knesset members to coordinate the issue on their behalf."
While the left wing Meretz and Labor parties have previously performed consistently better than most other parties on environmental issues and both feature several environmental activists and impressive platforms, the two have not emphasized the issue during the current campaign as much as in previous ones.
Vote Green said the Index was determined as a result of an in-depth analysis of party platforms, public statements and parliamentary activities in the areas of climate, energy, nature, nutrition and agriculture, economics, urbanism, environmental education, waste, as well as water supply and sanitation.
In addition, the Index also weighed the amount of weight each party attributes to these issues, assessing the quality and magnitude of these issues' expression during their respective election campaigns.
Ben Tick, co-founder of Vote Green, said that “The Green Index will constantly update and be a constant reminder to the parties of the actions they must take."
Tick added that "Once the parties realize there is an instrument evaluating them by their activity for the environment and for the climate, and that the votes of an enormous constituency will be affected by the Green Index, it will lead to policy change and the politicians’ statements will be put into action.”
The numbers seem to back him up, as a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 72% of the public believes that humanity is endangered due to climate change and global warming and that 76% of the public believes that the Israeli government must prepare for their effects.
Youth for Climate, who participated in designing the Index, agreed with the sentiment, saying in a statement that “The climate crisis is the most important issue of our generation, the country’s youth. We ask every eligible voter to use the Green Index as an instrument and give the environmental issue the gravity it deserves on Election Day."
"Voting climate means to vote for life, for all of our lives. Nothing is more important than that,” the statement concluded.



Tags Elections Meretz yesh atid environment ecology Israeli Election Israel Elections recycling climate climate change Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

For the survival of our political future: Go and vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by