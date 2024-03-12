Israel strikes Hezbollah amid rumors that US aid could become conditional
Biden says he has not scheduled a meeting with Netanyahu • FM Israel Katz urges UNSC to declare Hamas a terror organization
Biden vs. Netanyahu: Could military aid to Israel become conditional if Rafah is invaded? - report
The news also comes after reports of tensions between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the former accused the latter of "undermining values on which Israel was founded."
Military aid to Israel could become conditional by US President Joe Biden should Israel decide to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a Monday Politico report cited four US officials as saying.
The four officials in question know internal US administration thinking, the report notes, with one of them saying "It’s something he’s definitely thought about.”Go to the full article >>
Yemen's Houthis target 'US ship Pinocchio' in Red Sea
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group will escalate their military operations in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted what was described as the "US ship Pinocchio" in the Red Sea with missiles, according to a speech by the group's military spokesman televised early on Tuesday.
According to public databases operated by Equasis and the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Pinocchio is a Liberian-flagged container ship that is owned by Singapore-registered company OM-MAR 5 INC.Go to the full article >>
Arab family member of Gaza hostage confronts Palestinian Ambassador at UN
"Why did they kidnap my family? What crime did they commit that Hamas kidnapped them? They have been in the tunnels for 5 months, and for what?"
Israeli Arab Ali Ziadna, who has family members held hostage in Gaza, confronted Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour on Monday after the UNSC debate on sexual violence committed by Hamas, and criticized him for allowing his family members and other fellow Muslims to wallow in Hamas captivity, according to a video posted on X.
עימות יוצא דופן אחרי הדיון במועצת הביטחון בין עלי א-זיאדנה, ששניים מבני משפחתו חטופים בעזה והתלווה לשר החוץ כ"ץ לבין שגריר הרשות הפלסטינית באו"ם, ריאד מנסור. א-זיאדנה הטיח בדיפלומט הפלסטיני אחרי נאומו: "...למה חטפו את אחיי? במה הם חטאו שחטפו אותם? הם מזה 5 חודשים במנהרות על מה?… pic.twitter.com/K3oORXdaxC— roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) March 11, 2024
Ziadna was part of a delegation of family members of hostages in Gaza, that accompanied Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan to a UNSC debate over the recently submitted UN report on sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7.Go to the full article >>
As armed men surround trucks, Gazans blame Israel, Hamas for humanitarian aid crisis
“It goes to the gangs. Hamas controls 70% of it, and the rest goes to merchants who sell it in the market. We do not receive aid except for a few things on rare occasions.
In Gaza, as armed men surround aid trucks, residents point fingers at both Israel and Hamas for exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, with vital supplies scarce amid ongoing conflict
The dire shortage of food and essential humanitarian supplies in the Gaza Strip has captured global attention, yet some of the Palestinians living in the enclave are debating the root of the crisis. While most attribute the hardships faced by Gaza’s residents to Israel, others point towards Hamas.Go to the full article >>
Biden says he not scheduled a meeting with Israel's Netanyahu
US President Joe Biden said on Monday he has not scheduled a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Biden also said he does not have any plans "at this moment" to address the Israeli parliament.Go to the full article >>
'End your silence, declare Hamas a terror organization,' FM Israel Katz urges UNSC
During the five months that have passed since the attack, the “UN never condemned nor disapproved these Hamas brutal crimes,” he said.
Designate Hamas as a terror organization and do more to pressure it to release the remaining 134 hostages, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told the 15-member body during its Monday debate on the sexual violence committed by Palestinians during the October 7 attack against the Jewish state.
“For too long the UN has been silent on Hamas actions,” Katz said.Go to the full article >>
Pramila Patten to UNSC: 'I witnessed in Israel scenes of unspeakable violence'
“We found clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment has been committed against hostages," Patten said.
UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, said at the Security Council briefing on sexual violence on Monday, "What I witnessed in Israel were scenes of unspeakable violence perpetrated with shocking brutality resulting in intense human suffering."
“We found clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, has been committed against hostages, and we have reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may still be ongoing against those in captivity," she added.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu pushes back at Biden’s red lines on Rafah
Netanyahu shot back at Biden on Fox, after Biden said Rafah was a "red line," asserting that Israelis have “a red line. We can't let Hamas survive.”
An IDF military operation in Gaza’s Rafah is a necessity to defeat Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he pushed back at US President Joe Biden’s opposition to the move given his fears that it would deepen the humanitarian disaster in the enclave.
“Look, it’s either Israel or Hamas. There’s no middle way. I mean, we have to have that victory,” Netanyahu told Fox & Friends on Monday morning.Go to the full article >>
IDF attacks two Hezbollah compounds deep in Lebanon
Separate strikes allegedly by Israel saw at least one civilian killed and several others injured in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek on Monday.
The IDF said their fighter jets had attacked on Monday night two compounds belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Beqaa Valley deep into Lebanon following operation of aircraft towards the Golan Heights in recent days.
The compounds are associated with Hezbollah's air force which planned and executed various targets towards Israeli territory. The attacks were carried out in response to the operation of Hezbollah aircraft towards the Golan Heights during the past few daysGo to the full article >>
Katz to Guterres: You're biased on Oct 7 because victims were Jewish
UN Secretary-General under fire by Katz, saying that the UN didn't respond properly to the October 7 massacre and invasion because the victims are Jewish.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres failed to properly respond to the Hamas-led October 7 invasion of Israel because its victims were Jewish, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.
“Your reluctance to lead a decisive international stance against” the atrocities committed by Hamas and its affiliated terror groups and the fixation of criticism on Israel ... signals a distressing bias,” Katz wrote in a letter he sent to Guterres.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says