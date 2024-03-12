Israel strikes Hezbollah amid rumors that US aid could become conditional

US President Joe Biden delivers his third State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 March 2024. (photo credit: SHAWN THEW/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Military aid to Israel could become conditional by US President Joe Biden should Israel decide to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a Monday Politico report cited four US officials as saying.

The four officials in question know internal US administration thinking, the report notes, with one of them saying "It’s something he’s definitely thought about.”