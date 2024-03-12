Live Updates
Israel strikes Hezbollah amid rumors that US aid could become conditional

Biden says he has not scheduled a meeting with Netanyahu • FM Israel Katz urges UNSC to declare Hamas a terror organization

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Packages fall towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 11, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Packages fall towards northern Gaza, after being dropped from a military aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 11, 2024.
Biden vs. Netanyahu: Could military aid to Israel become conditional if Rafah is invaded? - report

The news also comes after reports of tensions between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the former accused the latter of "undermining values on which Israel was founded."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US President Joe Biden delivers his third State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 March 2024. (photo credit: SHAWN THEW/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden delivers his third State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 07 March 2024.
Military aid to Israel could become conditional by US President Joe Biden should Israel decide to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, a Monday Politico report cited four US officials as saying.

The four officials in question know internal US administration thinking, the report notes, with one of them saying "It’s something he’s definitely thought about.”

Yemen's Houthis target 'US ship Pinocchio' in Red Sea

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group will escalate their military operations in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza.

By REUTERS
Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023 (photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)
Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023
 Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted what was described as the "US ship Pinocchio" in the Red Sea with missiles, according to a speech by the group's military spokesman televised early on Tuesday.

According to public databases operated by Equasis and the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Pinocchio is a Liberian-flagged container ship that is owned by Singapore-registered company OM-MAR 5 INC.

Arab family member of Gaza hostage confronts Palestinian Ambassador at UN

"Why did they kidnap my family? What crime did they commit that Hamas kidnapped them? They have been in the tunnels for 5 months, and for what?"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Riyad H. Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations is confronted by Ali Ziadna at the closing of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., March 11, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)
Riyad H. Mansour, Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations is confronted by Ali Ziadna at the closing of the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, U.S., March 11, 2024.
Israeli Arab Ali Ziadna, who has family members held hostage in Gaza, confronted Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour on Monday after the UNSC debate on sexual violence committed by Hamas, and criticized him for allowing his family members and other fellow Muslims to wallow in Hamas captivity, according to a video posted on X.

Ziadna was part of a delegation of family members of hostages in Gaza, that accompanied Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan to a UNSC debate over the recently submitted UN report on sexual violence committed by Hamas on October 7.

As armed men surround trucks, Gazans blame Israel, Hamas for humanitarian aid crisis

“It goes to the gangs. Hamas controls 70% of it, and the rest goes to merchants who sell it in the market. We do not receive aid except for a few things on rare occasions.

By AHMED ABD AL-SALAM/THE MEDIA LINE
Palestinians inspect the damage from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 10, 2024 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinians inspect the damage from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 10, 2024
In Gaza, as armed men surround aid trucks, residents point fingers at both Israel and Hamas for exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, with vital supplies scarce amid ongoing conflict

The dire shortage of food and essential humanitarian supplies in the Gaza Strip has captured global attention, yet some of the Palestinians living in the enclave are debating the root of the crisis. While most attribute the hardships faced by Gaza’s residents to Israel, others point towards Hamas.

Biden says he not scheduled a meeting with Israel's Netanyahu

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
US President Joe Biden said on Monday he has not scheduled a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden also said he does not have any plans "at this moment" to address the Israeli parliament.

'End your silence, declare Hamas a terror organization,' FM Israel Katz urges UNSC

During the five months that have passed since the attack, the “UN never condemned nor disapproved these Hamas brutal crimes,” he said.

By HANNAH SARISOHN, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Foreign Minister Israel Katz delivers a speech at the UN Security Council debate on sexual violence committed on October 7 by Hamas, March 11, 2024. (photo credit: Shlomi Amsalem/Foreign Ministry)
Foreign Minister Israel Katz delivers a speech at the UN Security Council debate on sexual violence committed on October 7 by Hamas, March 11, 2024.
Designate Hamas as a terror organization and do more to pressure it to release the remaining 134 hostages, Foreign Minister Israel Katz told the 15-member body during its Monday debate on the sexual violence committed by Palestinians during the October 7 attack against the Jewish state.

“For too long the UN has been silent on Hamas actions,” Katz said.

Pramila Patten to UNSC: 'I witnessed in Israel scenes of unspeakable violence'

“We found clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment has been committed against hostages," Patten said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
THE UNITED NATIONS Security Council holds a regular meeting on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on Israel in relation to the Palestinians.
UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, said at the Security Council briefing on sexual violence on Monday, "What I witnessed in Israel were scenes of unspeakable violence perpetrated with shocking brutality resulting in intense human suffering."

“We found clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexualized torture, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, has been committed against hostages, and we have reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may still be ongoing against those in captivity," she added.

Netanyahu pushes back at Biden’s red lines on Rafah

Netanyahu shot back at Biden on Fox, after Biden said Rafah was a "red line," asserting that Israelis have “a red line. We can't let Hamas survive.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARK ISRAEL SALEM / POOL)
Benjamin Netanyahu
An IDF military operation in Gaza’s Rafah is a necessity to defeat Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he pushed back at US President Joe Biden’s opposition to the move given his fears that it would deepen the humanitarian disaster in the enclave.

“Look, it’s either Israel or Hamas. There’s no middle way. I mean, we have to have that victory,” Netanyahu told Fox & Friends on Monday morning.

IDF attacks two Hezbollah compounds deep in Lebanon

Separate strikes allegedly by Israel saw at least one civilian killed and several others injured in the eastern Lebanese city of Baalbek on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Clouds of smoke rise from Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, as sources in Lebanon reported Israeli airstrikes killed at least two Hezbollah members, February 26, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Clouds of smoke rise from Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, as sources in Lebanon reported Israeli airstrikes killed at least two Hezbollah members, February 26, 2024
The IDF said their fighter jets had attacked on Monday night two compounds belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Beqaa Valley deep into Lebanon following operation of aircraft towards the Golan Heights in recent days.

The compounds are associated with Hezbollah's air force which planned and executed various targets towards Israeli territory. The attacks were carried out in response to the operation of Hezbollah aircraft towards the Golan Heights during the past few days

Katz to Guterres: You're biased on Oct 7 because victims were Jewish

UN Secretary-General under fire by Katz, saying that the UN didn't respond properly to the October 7 massacre and invasion because the victims are Jewish.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres exits the press room after speaking at the United Nations prior to a meeting about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023 (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres exits the press room after speaking at the United Nations prior to a meeting about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres failed to properly respond to the Hamas-led October 7 invasion of Israel because its victims were Jewish, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.

“Your reluctance to lead a decisive international stance against” the atrocities committed by Hamas and its affiliated terror groups and the fixation of criticism on Israel ... signals a distressing bias,” Katz wrote in a letter he sent to Guterres.

Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 134 hostages remain in Gaza, 33 of which killed in captivity, IDF says