UNSC vote in favor of hostage deal, alleged IAF strikes deep in Lebanon, Syria
Gallant voted against the draft law • Terrorists eliminated in West Bank
IDF attacks in deepest point in Lebanon targeting trucks, 5 killed - report
The IDF attacked trucks in the city of Hermel deep in Lebanon on Monday night, killing five people, according to Lebanese reports.
Hermel is the largest city in the Baalbek area and a Hezbollah stronghold that is located 15 km from the Syrian border. It served as a key combat equipment smuggling route.
These attacks are now defined as the deepest point where the Israeli air force attacked, according to reports in Lebanon.
IAF conducts multiple attacks on Hezbollah, including its clerical domain in Syria - report
Lebanese reports indicate seven targets were attacked on the Israeli-Syrian border. Anti-aircraft missiles were fired at Israeli jets in response.
Seven different targets were attacked on the Israeli-Syrian border on Monday night, according to Lebanese reports.
According to the reports, anti-aircraft missiles were fired toward fighter jets above southern Lebanon in response to seven different targets being attacked on the border with Syria.
One of the attacks was reported to have been in the Beqaa Valley and targeted a strategic asset for Hezbollah linked to the organization's clerical domain.
Hezbollah in Beqaa
Hezbollah concentrates all its strategic assets in the Beqaa Valley, far from Israel's border.
The attack was carried out in multiple waves, intended to send a clear message to Nasrallah regarding airspace freedom over Lebanon. According to Lebanese reports, Israeli fighter jets passed the speed of sound in various Lebanese areas to further convey Israel's message to Hezbollah.
The intensity of the attacks, according to reports, deviates from the norm. As reported, an attack on Al-Harmel, located about 130 km from the Israeli border, is one of the furthest IDF attacks in Lebanon since the beginning of the conflict. Earlier today, Lebanon claimed Hezbollah downed an Israeli drone.
IDF eliminates terrorists in West Bank planning terror attack on local farm
The terrorists were neutralized after trying to run over the undercover operatives.
Undercover Border Police and IDF soldiers from the Ephraim Brigade eliminated terrorists in the West Bank village Na'ama in the Ephraim area on Monday night.
With precise intelligence guidance from the Shin Bet, the Israeli forces operated in the Ephraim area and located the hiding suspect at a compound in the region. Upon discovery, the suspect of Sunday night’s attempted terror attack, along with three others, tried to flee by car.
During their escape attempt, the driver tried to run over the undercover operatives. In response, the Border Police undercover operatives opened fire at the vehicle and neutralized the terrorists and the three additional terrorists.

Israel-Saudi normalization on the table as part of new US defense treaty - WSJ
As a preliminary component of the deal, Israel would have to agree to a complete ceasefire and Palestinian statehood.
The Biden administration is working toward a treaty with Saudi Arabia which would see US forces help defend the Gulf nation as part of a deal which would see normalized diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, US and Saudi officials told the Wall Street Journal in a report published on Sunday.
The treaty has been named “the Strategic Alliance Agreement” and will require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to pass.
What is the cost of Saudi normalization?
Despite the growing willingness to normalize ties, the treaty reportedly hinges on Israel's commitment to establish a Palestinian state and an end to the war against Hamas.
IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepts suspicious aerial target in Golan Heights - watch
A hostile aircraft infiltrated from the Golan Heights area on Monday night, setting off sirens in northern Israel.
Air defense fighters successfully intercepted the suspicious aerial target which crossed from Lebanon, the IDF reported on Monday.
No damage or casualties have been reported.
UNSC approves resolution backing hostage deal in 14-0 vote, Hamas agrees to work with mediators
The UN Security Council approved a resolution supporting Biden's three-phase hostage deal, with Hamas ready to work with mediators despite not formally accepting the deal yet.
The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution backing US President Joe Biden’s three-phase hostage deal in a 14-0 vote, with Russia abstaining, as Hamas said it was ready to work with mediators to reach an agreement.
“Today we voted for peace,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UNSC after the vote at UN headquarters in New York.
"Hamas can now see that the international community is united behind a deal that will save lives and help Palestinian civilians in Gaza start to rebuild and heal," she said.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says