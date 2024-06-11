Live Updates
UNSC vote in favor of hostage deal, alleged IAF strikes deep in Lebanon, Syria

Gallant voted against the draft law • Terrorists eliminated in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
View of the tripoint border between Israel, Syria, and Jordan, northern Israel, on February 15, 2024
View of the tripoint border between Israel, Syria, and Jordan, northern Israel, on February 15, 2024
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

IDF attacks in deepest point in Lebanon targeting trucks, 5 killed - report

By AMIR BOHBOT
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF  attacked trucks in the city of Hermel deep in Lebanon on Monday night, killing five people, according to Lebanese reports.

Hermel is the largest city in the  Baalbek area and a Hezbollah stronghold that is located 15 km from the Syrian border. It served as a key combat equipment smuggling route.

These attacks are now defined as the deepest point where the Israeli air force attacked, according to reports in Lebanon.

IAF conducts multiple attacks on Hezbollah, including its clerical domain in Syria - report

Lebanese reports indicate seven targets were attacked on the Israeli-Syrian border. Anti-aircraft missiles were fired at Israeli jets in response.

By AVI ASHKENAZI
Grad rockets used by Hezbollah
Grad rockets used by Hezbollah
(photo credit: Alma Research Institute)

Seven different targets were attacked on the Israeli-Syrian border on Monday night, according to Lebanese reports.

According to the reports, anti-aircraft missiles were fired toward fighter jets above southern Lebanon in response to seven different targets being attacked on the border with Syria.

One of the attacks was reported to have been in the Beqaa Valley and targeted a strategic asset for Hezbollah linked to the organization's clerical domain.

Hezbollah in Beqaa

HEZBOLLAH OPERATIVES salute during the funeral of comrades killed in an Israeli strike, in Shehabiya, south Lebanon, April 17.

Hezbollah concentrates all its strategic assets in the Beqaa Valley, far from Israel's border.

The attack was carried out in multiple waves, intended to send a clear message to Nasrallah regarding airspace freedom over Lebanon. According to Lebanese reports, Israeli fighter jets passed the speed of sound in various Lebanese areas to further convey Israel's message to Hezbollah.

The intensity of the attacks, according to reports, deviates from the norm. As reported, an attack on Al-Harmel, located about 130 km from the Israeli border, is one of the furthest IDF attacks in Lebanon since the beginning of the conflict. Earlier today, Lebanon claimed Hezbollah downed an Israeli drone.

IDF eliminates terrorists in West Bank planning terror attack on local farm

The terrorists were neutralized after trying to run over the undercover operatives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Footage of the combat gear confiscated by Israeli forces.
Footage of the combat gear confiscated by Israeli forces.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Undercover Border Police and IDF soldiers from the Ephraim Brigade eliminated terrorists in the West Bank village Na'ama in the Ephraim area on Monday night.

With precise intelligence guidance from the Shin Bet, the Israeli forces operated in the Ephraim area and located the hiding suspect at a compound in the region. Upon discovery, the suspect of Sunday night’s attempted terror attack, along with three others, tried to flee by car.

During their escape attempt, the driver tried to run over the undercover operatives. In response, the Border Police undercover operatives opened fire at the vehicle and neutralized the terrorists and the three additional terrorists.

Israel-Saudi normalization on the table as part of new US defense treaty - WSJ

As a preliminary component of the deal, Israel would have to agree to a complete ceasefire and Palestinian statehood.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, in March.
US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken meets Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, in Jeddah, in March. Israeli decisions will shape the US regional defense alliance, and impact the weakening of Iran and global economic stability, says the writer.
(photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

The Biden administration is working toward a treaty with Saudi Arabia which would see US forces help defend the Gulf nation as part of a deal which would see normalized diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, US and Saudi officials told the Wall Street Journal in a report published on Sunday.

The treaty has been named “the Strategic Alliance Agreement” and will require a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate to pass.

What is the cost of Saudi normalization?

Despite the growing willingness to normalize ties, the treaty reportedly hinges on Israel’s commitment to establish a Palestinian state and an end to the war against Hamas.

IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepts suspicious aerial target in Golan Heights - watch

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
(photo credit: FARS MEDIA CORPORATION/CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A hostile aircraft infiltrated from the Golan Heights area on Monday night, setting off sirens in northern Israel.

Air defense fighters successfully intercepted the suspicious aerial target which crossed from Lebanon, the IDF reported on Monday.

Interception of suspicious aerial target above the Golan Heights are (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

No damage or casualties have been reported.

UNSC approves resolution backing hostage deal in 14-0 vote, Hamas agrees to work with mediators

The UN Security Council approved a resolution supporting Biden's three-phase hostage deal, with Hamas ready to work with mediators despite not formally accepting the deal yet.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
THE UN Security Council meets, last month, prior to voting on a resolution demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire for Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The resolution passed.
THE UN Security Council meets, last month, prior to voting on a resolution demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire for Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire and for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The resolution passed.
(photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution backing US President Joe Biden’s three-phase hostage deal in a 14-0 vote, with Russia abstaining, as Hamas said it was ready to work with mediators to reach an agreement.

“Today we voted for peace,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UNSC after the vote at UN headquarters in New York.

“Hamas can now see that the international community is united behind a deal that will save lives and help Palestinian civilians in Gaza start to rebuild and heal,” she said.

