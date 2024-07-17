Sirens sound in northern Israel overnight, Netanyahu accused of sabotaging hostage release deal
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure • Groups protest Netanyahu's trip to Congress
Sirens sound in Israel overnight as 15 launches shot toward the North
Air defenses shot down some of the 15 launches directed at the western Galilee in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The remaining launches landed in open areas.
Sirens were sounded in Nahariya, Shlomi, Achziv, Gesher Ziv, Liman and Sa'ar.
'A devious prime minister': 500 Israeli academics ask Netanyahu be disinvited from US Congress
The 500 academics signed a letter claiming that Netanyahu's invitation to Congress was "a dangerous political and diplomatic gesture that endangers not only Israel, but the entire free world."
Some 500 Israeli academics wrote on Tuesday to US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to request that Congress rescind its invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“This is a dangerous political and diplomatic gesture that endangers not only Israel, but the entire free world,” the letter claimed.
"This is a dangerous political and diplomatic gesture that endangers not only Israel, but the entire free world," the letter claimed.

"It gives support and a significant platform to a leader who has abandoned his people and refuses to take responsibility for the greatest disaster that has befallen the Jewish people since the Holocaust," the letter added, in reference to the October 7 massacre Hamas carried out on southern Israel.
France's Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
Qatar has also played an increasingly important role as a mediator - in January, Qatar and France brokered a deal with Israel and Hamas to deliver urgent medication to Israeli hostages.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, said Macron's office.
France is a United Nations Security Council permanent member and the country has both large Jewish and Muslim populations. Also, hostages holding French citizenship were killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 last year.
After massive Hezbollah barrage leaves homes burning, northern residents call on gov't to do more
Rita Ben Yair, an evacuee from the North, told reporters the time has come to "exact a price from the state of Lebanon."
Firefighters from Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority are working to control flames ignited in the North in Meron by launches from the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, Maariv reported on Tuesday night.
Between 20 and 30 launches were detected crossing from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted by Israel's air defenses and the rest fell in open areas.
There were no casualties.Go to the full article >>
IDF, IAF target Hezbollah military buildings and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon
The IDF struck Hezbollah military buildings and terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon on Tuesday night, the IDF reported.
IAF fighter jets also attacked Hezbollah military buildings in the areas of Kfar Kila and Aita al-Sha'ab in southern Lebanon and terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Itatron and Aita al-Sha'ab in southern Lebanon.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostels remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says