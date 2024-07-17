Sirens sound in northern Israel overnight, Netanyahu accused of sabotaging hostage release deal

Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: REUTERS)

Some 500 Israeli academics wrote on Tuesday to US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson to request that Congress rescind its invitation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This is a dangerous political and diplomatic gesture that endangers not only Israel, but the entire free world,” the letter claimed.

“It gives support and a significant platform to a leader who has abandoned his people and refuses to take responsibility for the greatest disaster that has befallen the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” the letter added, in reference to the October 7 massacre Hamas carried out on southern Israel.