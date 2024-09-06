US says time of essence for hostage deal, Hamas publishes video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Blinken says 90% of Gaza hostage deal is agreed • Hostage Family Forum conducts TLV coffin march to signify government neglect
Alleged Hezbollah financier expected to plead guilty in US sanctions case
A dual Lebanese-Belgian citizen accused by the United States of financing Lebanese terror group Hezbollah is expected to plead guilty in a criminal case charging him with sanctions evasion and money-laundering conspiracies.
‘Killing of hostages makes it more difficult to close deal,' US says
“We've suffered yet another huge setback here.” Kirby said, but that “doesn't mean we're not going to keep trying," John Kirby told reporters
The Hamas execution of six hostages in Gaza last weekend has complicated efforts to finalize a ceasefire deal but has increased the urgency to do so, US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.
Go to the full article >>
'Revolutionary’: Defense Ministry start-ups grab investments of $500m.- exclusive
The program, which connects the ministry’s challenges with innovative solutions, “fosters small and agile companies to develop defense technologies,” said a ministry statement.
Start-ups funded by the Defense Ministry have attracted half a billion dollars in investments during the Gaza war, a senior Defense Ministry official told The Jerusalem Post.
Five things not understood about the Gaza deal - analysis
Below is a list of five often misunderstood points regarding the deal three-phase deal that has been under debate since US President Joe Biden first unveiled the deal on May 31.
Hamas executed six of the hostages it holds in Gaza last weekend, after negotiators had spent days in Doha hammering out the details of how such captives would be freed, including some of those who were killed.
Below is a list of five often misunderstood points regarding the three-phase deal that has been under debate since US President Joe Biden first unveiled the deal on May 31.
'We’re not scrapping existing Gaza hostage deal, time of essence,’ US envoy says
“I think this plan A still has a very feasible path towards being accomplished,” US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew stated.
The United States can't scrap the existing Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal that has been under debate since May 31, US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew said on Thursday, as negotiations continued without an end date in sight.
Hostage Family Forum conducts TLV coffin march to signify government neglect
The Hostage Family Forum commenced a "march of neglect" on Thursday evening from Habima Square towards Begin Gate of the Kirya military HQ as part of their efforts to bring forward an immediate hostage deal, the Hostage Family Forum announced.
Hamas publishes video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin
Hamas revealed a video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin's last words at 11 p.m., the fourth hostage video out of the six murdered last week by Hamas.
Hamas published a video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin on their official Telegram Thursday evening, as the terrorist organization continues to engage in psychological warfare.
Blinken says incumbent on Hamas, Israel to remove gaps in hostage deal
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday it was incumbent on both Israel and Hamas to say yes on remaining issues to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says