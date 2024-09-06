US says time of essence for hostage deal, Hamas publishes video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

People hold banners as they take part in a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza and for support from the U.S., outside the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2024. (photo credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS)

Hamas executed six of the hostages it holds in Gaza last weekend, after negotiators had spent days in Doha hammering out the details of how such captives would be freed, including some of those who were killed.

Below is a list of five often misunderstood points regarding the three-phase deal that has been under debate since US President Joe Biden first unveiled the deal on May 31.