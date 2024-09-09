US officials skeptical of new hostage deal proposal, seven killed in strike in Syria
Police say if IDF had shared intel soon enough, Nova partiers might have been saved • IDF reportedly investigates forged Hamas documents leaked to foreign media
Starved, without air or water: Hostages were murdered just hours before rescue, families told
Families reveal hostages were starved and suffocated before being executed hours before rescue, fueling calls for an investigation.
Families of the six hostages recovered from a Hamas tunnel in Rafah last Sunday were told that their loved ones were starved, denied air, and subjected to inhumane conditions before being brutally murdered, according to a report by Channel 12.Go to the full article >>
IDF investigates forged Hamas documents leaked to foreign media - report
The investigation was launched to find out who was manipulating the use of classified Hamas documents seized in Gaza to shape public opinion on Israel.
An IDF investigation found that documents forged by the Hamas terrorist organization were leaked to foreign media outlets that would negatively shape public opinion on Israel, according to a Sunday report by Ynet.Go to the full article >>
Police: If IDF had shared intel soon enough, Nova partiers might have been saved
Police allege that crucial security warnings about a potential Hamas attack were withheld overnight, raising questions about missed opportunities to prevent the Nova music festival massacre.
Some police officials have accused the IDF and the Shin Bet of withholding security threat information overnight between October 6 and 7, which, if it had been shared with the police, could have saved the lives of 364 civilians who were killed at the Nova party and 44 hostages who were taken.Go to the full article >>
Alleged Israeli strikes target Iranian-backed forces in Syria's Hama region, seven dead, 19 injured
Syrian air defenses confronted strikes in Hama, which state media linked to Israel, killing seven and injuring 19, targeting military facilities and civilians.
Syrian air defenses confronted an "aggression" targeting multiple locations in Syria's Hama countryside, state media SANA said late on Sunday, following reports of an explosion heard in the same area. The explosions have been linked to Israel.Go to the full article >>
US officials skeptical of new hostage deal proposal amid Israel-Hamas tensions
US officials are skeptical about introducing a new hostage deal proposal as negotiations between Hamas and Israel stall, despite ongoing efforts with Qatar and Egypt.
Senior US officials have expressed skepticism about introducing a new proposal for a hostage deal in the coming days. The US is still coordinating with Qatar and Egypt on a draft, but President Joe Biden’s senior advisers are debating whether it is worthwhile to table such a proposal as the gaps between Hamas and Israel continue to grow.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says