Israel at war: What happened on day 452?

IDF announces death of Sergeant Uriel Peretz, 23, in Gaza, December 30, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sergeant (Sgt.) Uriel Peretz, 23, from Beitar Illit, was killed in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, the IDF announced on Monday.

The IDF also announced that three soldiers were critically wounded and were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

Sgt. Peretz and the wounded soldiers were in the IDF's Netzah Yehuda (97) Battalion in the Kfir Brigade.

Peretz's family has been notified of his death. His funeral will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m., Maariv reported.