Israel at war: What happened on day 452?
Soldier killed in Gaza • Military confirms sensitive covert op in Syria from September
IDF announces death of Sergeant Uriel Peretz in northern Gaza
Three soldiers from the battalion were also critically wounded.
Sergeant (Sgt.) Uriel Peretz, 23, from Beitar Illit, was killed in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, the IDF announced on Monday.
The IDF also announced that three soldiers were critically wounded and were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.
Sgt. Peretz and the wounded soldiers were in the IDF's Netzah Yehuda (97) Battalion in the Kfir Brigade.
Israel at war: What happened on day 451?
After declaring Jabalya nearly cleared, IDF kills dozens of Hamas members.
The IDF said on Monday it killed dozens of Hamas members in Jabalya – just one day after it said the terror group was nearly cleared out of northern Gaza.
It also announced that Sgt. Uriel Peretz, 23, from Betar Illit, was killed in fighting in Beit Hanun, adding that in the attack, three soldiers from the 97th Battalion in the Kfir Brigade were critically wounded.
According to the military, locating and killing the terrorists was made possible by a mix of ongoing intelligence collection, operations to trick the men into an ambush, and both tank fire and gunfire.
The IDF invaded Jabalya in October 2023, again this past May, and then again in October.
Projectile from Yemen intercepted after sirens activated in central Israel
Magen David Adom said that no casualties have been reported so far, but that several people were injured on their way to a shelter.
Sirens sounded across central Israel following a missile from Yemen, which was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory, the IDF announced Monday night.
The IDF said that alarms were triggered out of concerns about falling shrapnel or fragments from the interception.
The attack came after reports of US and UK strikes in Yemen.
The Houthis claimed the incident on Telegram, showing videos of people running to shelters from Israeli social media channels.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.