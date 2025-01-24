IDF to stay in Lebanon post-ceasefire, Trump discourages Israeli strikes on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House, as he signs executive orders, in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

US President Donald Trump commented on Israel's conflict with Iran on Thursday, saying, "It would be nice" if Israel would avoid escalation involving striking Iran's military facilities.

The statements came when he was asked by a reporter at the Oval Office what he thought about a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities as he signed executive orders.

"It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step," Trump responded.