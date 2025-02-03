Live Updates
Netanyahu and Trump meet in DC, Details of hostages' time in Gaza revealed

IDF destroys terror infrastructure in Jenin in Operation Iron Wall • Katz: Either Lebanese drones disappear or Hezbollah will

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An illustrative image of US President Donald Trump meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA/REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
IDF destroys terror infrastructure in Jenin in Operation Iron Wall

Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly gave instructions to the IDF to destroy any building "incriminated" in terrorist activity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke rises during an Israeli army operation in Jenin, February 2, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)
The IDF destroyed several buildings in Jenin as part of Operation Iron Wall, launched to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure in the West Bank, the military announced Sunday. 

Hostages given sedatives after starvation, cages, and wet-cloths-'showers' in Hamas captivity

Families of those freed on Saturday described the physical and emotional toll their loved ones.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An Israeli flag flies as people watch footage of released hostage Ofer Kalderon, on the day of the release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 1, 2025. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Newly released Israeli hostages have revealed the brutal conditions they endured in Hamas captivity—severe malnutrition, psychological torment, and forced confinement in cages. Families of those freed on Saturday described the physical and emotional toll their loved ones.

Abbas calls for emergency UNSC session on IDF West Bank op.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) following the IDF's activities in the West Bank which are part of Operation Iron Wall, Palestinian Authority state media WAFA on Sunday evening.

Netanyahu lands in Washington, to discuss hostage deal extension with Trump

Netanyahu to reporters before taking off: 'It is a very important meeting' • PM says Saudi Arabia normalization on the cards in Trump talks

By AMICHAI STEIN
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boards the Wing of Zion plane to head to Washington DC to meet with US President Donald Trump, February 2, 2025. (photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been welcomed at Blair House in Washington on Sunday evening ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Katz: Either Lebanese drones disappear or Hezbollah will

Air force fires on two Gazan cars in two separate incidents which tried to avoid inspection.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Defense Minister Israel Katz visits Mount Hermon. January 28, 2025. (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/MOD)
Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday said that either drone threats from Lebanon will stop existing or Hezbollah itself will stop existing.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 79 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal