Netanyahu and Trump meet in DC, Details of hostages' time in Gaza revealed

Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly gave instructions to the IDF to destroy any building "incriminated" in terrorist activity.
The IDF destroyed several buildings in Jenin as part of Operation Iron Wall, launched to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure in the West Bank, the military announced Sunday.
Families of those freed on Saturday described the physical and emotional toll their loved ones.
Newly released Israeli hostages have revealed the brutal conditions they endured in Hamas captivity—severe malnutrition, psychological torment, and forced confinement in cages. Families of those freed on Saturday described the physical and emotional toll their loved ones.
Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas demanded an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) following the IDF's activities in the West Bank which are part of Operation Iron Wall, Palestinian Authority state media WAFA on Sunday evening.
Netanyahu to reporters before taking off: 'It is a very important meeting' • PM says Saudi Arabia normalization on the cards in Trump talks
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been welcomed at Blair House in Washington on Sunday evening ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Air force fires on two Gazan cars in two separate incidents which tried to avoid inspection.
Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday said that either drone threats from Lebanon will stop existing or Hezbollah itself will stop existing.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 79 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal