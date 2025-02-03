Netanyahu and Trump meet in DC, Details of hostages' time in Gaza revealed

SORT BY Latest Oldest

The IDF destroyed several buildings in Jenin as part of Operation Iron Wall , launched to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure in the West Bank, the military announced Sunday.

Hostages given sedatives after starvation, cages, and wet-cloths-'showers' in Hamas captivity

Families of those freed on Saturday described the physical and emotional toll their loved ones.

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

An Israeli flag flies as people watch footage of released hostage Ofer Kalderon, on the day of the release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 1, 2025. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Newly released Israeli hostages have revealed the brutal conditions they endured in Hamas captivity—severe malnutrition, psychological torment, and forced confinement in cages. Families of those freed on Saturday described the physical and emotional toll their loved ones. Go to the full article >>

Show More

Show Less