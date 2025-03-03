Netanyahu thanks Trump for support, Katz blames West Bank extremism on lack of settlements
Arab media reports IDF raided refugee camp near Nablus • Egypt attempting to mediate aid for Gaza
The IDF raided the Balata Palestinian refugee camp, east of Nablus, on Sunday night, several Arabic media sites reported.
Vehicles were said to have been searched and tear gas bombs were used during the alleged raids.
The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.
Katz: Lack of settlements led to security deterioration in Samaria
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan referred to Judea and Samaria as “Israel’s bulletproof vest.”
Settlements must be built not only for ideological purposes but for security needs, Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the Samaria Settlements Leadership Conference last week.
Speaking to a crowd at the sixth-annual Jerusalem-based conference organized by the Settlements Division of the Samaria Regional Council, Katz blamed an increased security issue in the northern West Bank on a lack of settlements in the area.
WATCH: Netanyahu thanks Trump for 'unwavering support,' affirms commitment to Witkoff framework
"Hamas had also put forward positions for a permanent ceasefire that are totally unacceptable," Netanyahu said in his statement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump for his support of Israel and affirmed his approval of US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's ceasefire framework proposal during a Sunday evening government meeting.
Netanyahu's statements came after Israel's ceasefire deal with Hamas expired, and the terror group rejected Witkoff's proposal for a new ceasefire framework. Netanyahu also criticized Hamas for their decision to reject the offer.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal