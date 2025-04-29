Dermer leads delegation for hostage deal negotiations, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to step down

Illustrative image of Hamas terrorists. (photo credit: Canva, MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is leading Israel’s negotiating team on a potential hostage deal, traveled to Cairo on Monday for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, a senior Israeli official confirmed.

Egyptian state-affiliated media reported that the Israeli delegation’s discussions followed the visit of a Hamas delegation to Cairo on Sunday. After concluding the meetings, the Israeli team returned to Israel.