Dermer leads delegation for hostage deal negotiations, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to step down
Negotiations between Iran and US likely to end in agreement • Katz threatens to attack Iran as Trump tries to cut a nuclear deal • Israel rejects ceasefire deal that would allow Hamas 'time to rearm'
Dermer leads delegation to Cairo for hostage deal negotiations
Egyptian state-affiliated media reported that the Israeli delegation's discussions followed the visit of a Hamas delegation to Cairo.
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is leading Israel’s negotiating team on a potential hostage deal, traveled to Cairo on Monday for talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, a senior Israeli official confirmed.
Egyptian state-affiliated media reported that the Israeli delegation's discussions followed the visit of a Hamas delegation to Cairo on Sunday. After concluding the meetings, the Israeli team returned to Israel.
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to step down on June 15
Bar made the announcement at the memorial event for fallen Shin Bet personnel at the Shin Bet headquarters.
Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar will step down on June 15, he announced on Monday night.
Bar had already made clear his intention to end his tenure as the head of Israel's internal security service, and he confirmed the date at the memorial event for fallen Shin Bet personnel at the agency's headquarters.
Negotiations between Iran and US likely to end in agreement, official tells 'Post'
The Israeli official who spoke to the Post stated that they believed that Trump’s 60-day deadline to reach an agreement would eventually be extended.
Israel estimates that the negotiations between the United States and Iran are likely to conclude with an agreement, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
The official clarified that Israel does not yet know whether the agreement will align with its demands—namely, the complete dismantling of uranium enrichment facilities—or if it will resemble the previous nuclear deal, which Israel considers a "bad agreement."
Katz threatens to attack Iran as Trump tries to cut a contested nuclear deal
This comes after sources told The Jerusalem Post that Israel had potentially missed its chance to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.
With the tone of the news showing US President Donald Trump getting ever closer to a new nuclear deal with Iran, Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday re-issued a threat that Israel remained ready to attack Tehran’s nuclear program.
"The central mission is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon," Katz told the IDF high command. "Israel will not allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon, and we [are] prepared – of course, in a deep dialogue with the US."
Israel rejects five-year Gaza ceasefire deal that would allow Hamas 'time to rearm,' official says
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said the Israeli officials' comment proved "the government has no plan" to free hostages.
Israel will not agree to any truce with Hamas that would allow the terrorist group to “rearm, recover, and continue its war against the State of Israel with greater intensity,” Israeli officials said on Monday, following reports of a five-year ceasefire proposed by Egypt.
A Hamas official reportedly told AFP on Saturday that the terror group had expressed its willingness to reach an agreement to end the war in Gaza, which would include a one-time release of all the remaining hostages in exchange for a five-year ceasefire.
'Good riddance': Gov't leaders react to Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar's resignation
Several members of Knesset applauded Bar for making "the right and appropriate decision," while others decried the move, saying he had already been fired.
Opposition head Yair Lapid applauded Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar's decision to resign on Monday, writing that Bar "made the right and appropriate decision," on X/Twitter.
"Of those responsible for the greatest failure in the country's history, only one remains holding on to the chair. The people of Israel deserve elections now," he added.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.