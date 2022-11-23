UN approves Israeli proposal on entrepreneurship 145-26

The United Nations Economic and Financial Committee approved a resolution by the Israeli delegation titled "entrepreneurship for sustainable development" on Wednesday in a vote of 145-26. Six countries abstained from the vote.

The countries that voted against the resolution included the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Sudan and Syria, among others. The UAE and Bahrain voted against a similar resolution on entrepreneurship sponsored by Israel in 2020.

The resolution highlights the importance of entrepreneurs worldwide and the need for governments and the UN to recognize their potential and create targeted policies to support them.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Japan, Ireland, Tajikistan, Turkey and Ukraine, among other countries.

Young Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts participate in a recent Tech2Peace program. (credit: Courtesy)

Bahrain says Israel 'key obstacle' for sustainable development for Palestinians

Bahrain's representative at the committee presented the Arab Group's rejection of the proposal, stating that the group does not feel that Israel is the "right candidate" to submit such a resolution "because they utterly violate the content therein."

The representative pointed to UN reports on the socioeconomic situation of Palestinians, stressing that Israel is the "key obstacle for sustainable development in the occupied Palestinian territories" and is conducting a "systematic and methodical destruction" of the socioeconomic situation.

Syria's representative at the committee stressed that while his delegate supports entrepreneurs, Israel is trying to "polish its image" with the resolution.

"We call again to vet the real agenda behind the resolution made by the Israeli occupation authorities because actually, it is yet another attempt to polish their image because of their practices against the Syrian and Palestinian people under occupation."

The Czech Republic's representative at the committee stated the European co-sponsors of the resolution expressed "regret" that the resolution was "politicized" by some parties.

Erdan: Where is the UN sec.-gen's condemnation of the Jerusalem attack?

After the vote, Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan stated that "this is a forum dedicated to pushing forward the most positive and optimistic agendas and these remarks were supposed to be in the same goodhearted spirit. Yet tragically, mere hours ago, two horrific terror attacks were committed in Jerusalem."

"Sadly, the Palestinians continue to prioritize terror and hate over entrepreneurship." Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan

"16-year-old Aryeh Shechopek was murdered and dozens more were injured. In a single moment, innocent civilians waiting for a bus became victims of brutal Palestinian terrorism. This hate-filled attack may cause the situation on the ground to deteriorate, bringing make nightmares from many Palestinian attacks against Israeli civilians. Sadly, the Palestinians continue to prioritize terror and hate over entrepreneurship," said Erdan.

The Israeli ambassador called on all member states to condemn the attack and incitement spread by the Palestinian Authority.

"Where is President [Mahmoud] Abbas's condemnation of this horrific attack? He stands on the General Assembly podium and lies about seeking peace, but his deafening silence speaks volumes. Where is the sharp rebuke of Palestinian terror from the secretary general who is so quick to respond in every other circumstance? Secretary-General [António] Guterres where is your voice in the face of terror? How many more of my people must die before this biased institution wakes up?"

"Unsurprisingly, this resolution was not adopted by consensus and the only reason why is because it was facilitated by the Jewish state, the only vibrant liberal democracy in the Middle East," said Erdan. "For this reason alone, a human rights-abusing member-state called for a vote. This country disputes a resolution that would only bring prosperity to its people, but I suppose we cannot be surprised. Syria is a member-state that commits grave human rights abuses and massacres its own citizens, many of whom fled to Israel and were given medical treatment in Israel. Despite this destructive approach, Israel will continue promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and development and will not cease to extend its arm in partnership to any willing country."