Locals claim clashes ongoing between pro-HTS forces, IDF, Netanyahu lands in Hungary
US Treasury sanctions Houthi pipeline for Russian arms and stolen Ukrainian grain • Hamas will not respond to Israel's counter Gaza ceasefire proposal, official says
Locals claim clashes ongoing between pro-HTS forces, IDF, near Daraa - report
Armed clashes between the IDF and pro-Ha'yat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) combatants in Daraa, southern Syria, have been ongoing for the past hour, reports from Daraa-based Syrian news sources claimed on Thursday morning.
Neither Israeli media nor the IDF have corroborated the reports of armed clashes at the time of writing.
However, "Dozens of IDF vehicles advance in the Nawa area of the Daraa suburbs," Kan News reported shortly before reports of clashes emerged.
Over the past few days, Israel has conducted airstrikes across Syria, the military confirmed, which the HTS-led Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu lands in Budapest for state visit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Budapest, Hungary early Thursday morning for a state visit, Israeli media reported.Go to the full article >>
US Treasury sanctions Houthi pipeline for Russian arms and stolen Ukrainian grain
The US sanctioned a Houthi network tied to Iran and Russia for smuggling "tens of millions of dollars worth" of weapons and stolen Ukrainian grain, from Crimea to Yemen.
The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a network of Houthi terrorist "financial facilitators and procurement operatives" who procured "tens of millions of dollars worth of commodities from Russia, including weapons, and stolen Ukrainian grain for onward shipment" to Yemen, the Treasury announced on Wednesday.Go to the full article >>
Hamas will not respond to Israel's counter Gaza ceasefire proposal, official says
Israel said on March 29 it conveyed to the mediators a counter-proposal in full coordination with the US, after Hamas agreed to a proposal from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.
Hamas decided not to respond or engage with Israel's counter-proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, an official told Reuters on Wednesday, affirming it is committed to the mediators' plan instead.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.