Encampment protesting in front of Levin's house dismantled by Modi'in municipality

The tent camp of reservists protesting against the judicial reforms in front the Justice Minister's house has been operating for over a week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 04:18
The reservist's protest against the judicial reforms. (photo credit: DARKENU)
The reservist's protest against the judicial reforms.

(photo credit: DARKENU)
(photo credit: DARKENU)

Modi'in municipality inspectors dismantled a tent encampment that was set up by IDF reservists on the initiative of the Darkenu movement in front of the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Thursday.

The CEO of Darkenu Rachel Azaria said in response: "We will not be stopped! Levin's reforms expose our soldiers to lawsuits at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Therefore we will continue to protest in order to protect them, the political attempt to silence us is a scandal and will only increase the protest in front of Levin's house to protect our soldiers. Because harming our soldiers is a red line."

The reservists protest

A camp of reservists protesting against the planned judicial reforms in front of Yariv Levin's house has been operating for over a week.

The encampment was initiated by the Darkenu movement and is manned by soldiers, reserve officers and activists who are calling on Levin: "Don't abandon us to The Hague - the High Court is the IDF's bullet proof vest."

Every Friday, a protest rally of reservists against the judicial reforms is held at the camp. According to Darkenu, the encampment will be staffed until the reforms are cancelled.

The Darkenu exhibition at Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The sign reads: ''In memory of the 5,000 victims of the coronavirus. Establish an inquiry committee now!'' (credit: DARKENU)The Darkenu exhibition at Habima Square in Tel Aviv on Thursday, February 4, 2021. The sign reads: ''In memory of the 5,000 victims of the coronavirus. Establish an inquiry committee now!'' (credit: DARKENU)

"Only thanks to the fact that we have an independent judicial system, IDF soldiers are protected from the criminal court in The Hague. The override clause and the constitutional reforms that Levin wants to pass will endanger every soldier. Levin must not abandon our soldiers to The Hague! That's why soldiers and reserve officers were mobilized to man the protest camp in front of the home of the Minister of Justice," Darkenu CEO Rachel Azaria said.



