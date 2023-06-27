Shas, Otzma Yehudit face off over controversial Chief Rabbinate bills

A power struggle between the coalition's Otzma Yehudit and Shas parties that has been ongoing for weeks behind the scenes, sharpened in the past few days after Otzma Yehudit chairman, National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, attempted to block a bill that would give Shas near-complete control over rabbinical appointments in cities, towns and even neighborhoods across the country.

Shas, the Sephardic haredi (ultra-orthodox) party, controls both offices that have the most influence on religious services – the Religious Affairs Ministry and the Interior Ministry, and is attempting to pass two laws that intend to consolidate its power at all levels of the rabbinical hierarchy.

The first bill is to postpone the election for the country's Ashkenazi and Sephardic chief rabbis and the Chief Rabbinate Council by approximately eight months, from July (chief rabbis) and August (rabbinical council) 2023, to April and June 2024, respectively.

Israel had two chief rabbis, one Ashkenazi and one Sephardic, who are elected every 10 years by a 151-member committee made up of elected officials at the local and national level, as well as rabbis from the neighborhood to the city level. The Chief Rabbis lead the 15-member Chief Rabbinate Council, which is elected every five years. The Chief Rabbinate Council has statutory power over a number of fields, including marriage and divorce, burial, kashrut (Jewish dietary) certification, and more.

Cause for delay

Shas' central argument for the delay is that the 151-member committee includes representatives from the 25 largest local authorities – and the upcoming election to local authorities on October 31 means that the people voting will soon not be in power. The delay to 2024 would enable the local officials elected in October to have a voice in who will serve as Chief Rabbi and on the Chief Rabbinate Council.

SHAS CHAIRMAN Arye Deri and MK Yaacov Margi attend a Shas educational institution conference. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Despite Shas' explanations, Knesset members from the opposition and from Otzma Yehudit have accused the party of having a different motive for the delay: Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri wants more time to ensure that his brother, current chief rabbi of Beersheba Yehuda Deri, and his ally, Rabbi David Yosef, will occupy the positions of Sephardic Chief Rabbi and Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem.

The bill to delay the election of the Chief Rabbis and the Council is being prepared in the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee for its second and third reading on the Knesset floor, and could pass into law already next week.

The second bill, also being promoted by Shas, would weaken the power of local authorities in appointing local rabbis, would give the religious affairs minister significant power over the selection of municipal and neighborhood rabbis, and would subjugate the entire array of local rabbis and religious councils to the Chief Rabbinate.

Different cities in Israel have differing religious character – from the ultra-orthodox Bnei-Brak to the largely secular Tel-Aviv – and accordingly, existing law gives local authorities a majority in the committee that is responsible to elect their authority's chief rabbi. While local chief rabbis, meaning chief rabbis of cities, towns, regional councils, etc., are officially subordinate to the Chief Rabbinate, the reality on the ground is that each local chief rabbi has broad independence to adapt religious services to the character and needs of each authority, according to Tani Frank, Director of the Center for Judaism and State Policy at the Shalom Hartman Institute.

The new law will alter this, both by stating in law that the Chief Rabbinate Council will be the "highest religious and halakhic authority," and by altering the makeup of the committees that elect the local rabbis so that the Religious Affairs Minister and Chief Rabbinate – and not the local authority leaders themselves – have a majority, and can therefore, for example, appoint an ultra-orthodox rabbi as the chief rabbi of Tel Aviv.

The bill also says that Israel's four "big cities" – Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba – will have two chief rabbis instead of the current one, with the first chief rabbi being Ashkenazi and the second Sephardic.

According to Frank, "The law proposal wishes to worsen the current situation - weakening the power of communities to elect their own rabbis by weakening the power of local elected representatives in electing and appointing local rabbis, and by subjugating all rabbis to the Chief Rabbinate council in a way that will strengthen the chief rabbinate's monopoly on Judaism and will not leave room for independent halakhic rulings, as well as flood the local authorities with rabbis who were appointed on behalf of someone, and not by their own communities – in cities, towns, and neighborhoods."

The bill passed in the ministerial committee on legislation on Sunday. However, uncharacteristically, Ben-Gvir filed an appeal to Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, and the entire cabinet reconvened on Monday in order to reject the appeal.

Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party opposes both bills on ideological grounds, a source in the party said. The source gave two main arguments: First, the bill takes away the voice of citizens, via their elected representatives serving in their local authority, in choosing who their chief rabbi will be; second, the bill will make the rabbinical appointments a political "job market" and open the door for increasing the mix between religion and politics, which make religion look bad, the source said.

However, the party may oppose the bill for another reason. Yisrael Hayom reported on Tuesday that Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu of Otzma Yehudit was conditioning the party's support of the bill on the election of his father, current chief rabbi of Tzfat, Shmuel Eliyahu, as the next chief rabbi of Jerusalem.

The heritage minister denied the report, but the claim by Yisrael Hayom was repeated by Frank, who said that this has been known for weeks.

Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak responded to the report by filing a police complaint. Beliak charged that Amichai Eliyahu's actions amounted to an illegal breach of trust.

Dozens of local authority leaders also wrote a letter last week to Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malkieli (Shas) voicing their opposition to the bill, and writing that they "had no intention of cooperating with the bill, which will damage the citizens and the fabric of community life in cities."

"We will not agree to enter an external voting official, as important and respected as he is. A city rabbi must be part of the community and the place, and must be accepted by it. We strongly oppose the bill proposal and will act against it with all of the tools that stand at our disposal," the local authority leaders wrote.