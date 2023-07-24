Scenes from the streets: Protests engulf Israel for second day in a row

As the government reaches the end of a marathon debate before the third and final vote on the reasonableness standard bill scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon, protests outside the Knesset and across Israel continue to heat up.

Jerusalem

Protesters in Jerusalem gathered near the Knesset on Monday morning after another night spent camping out in Sacher Park. As they attempted to get closer to Israel's parliamentary building, they were met with horseback police and water cannons.

Demonstrators are sprayed with a water cannon during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Anti-judicial overhaul activists block a raod during a protest against the government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 24, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Anti-judicial overhaul activists block a raod during a protest against the government's judicial overhaul, near the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on July 24, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israeli security forces clash with a protester during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes part in a sit-in to block the entrance of the parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem on July 24, 2023, amid a months-long wave of protests against the government's planned judicial overhaul. (credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

Tel Aviv

On Sunday evening, thousands of proponents of the judicial overhaul legislation gathered in Tel Aviv in a show of support for the government.

People take part in a demonstration supporting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 23, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/OREN ALON)

A supporter of the judicial overhaul legislation holds a sign reading ''Say yes to reform!'' at a pro-government rally in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, July 23, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Right-wing demonstrators backing the Israeli government and its reform plans rally in Tel Aviv, the epicentre of 29 straight weeks of anti-government protests, on July 23, 2023. (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

This is a developing story.