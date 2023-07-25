Gantz, opposition bloc continue to lead in polls

Benny Gantz's National Unity Party leads Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party by five seats the day after the reasonableness standard law was passed, according to a new poll published by Channel 13 on Tuesday.

If elections were held today, the National Unity Party would earn 30 seats, with the Likud trailing with 25 seats, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party would earn 17 seats, while Shas would earn 10 seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu and Ra'am would earn six seats each, the Religious Zionist party, Otzma Yehudit, and Hadash-Ta'al would earn five seats each, and Meretz would earn four seats.

According to the Channel 13 poll, the current opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) would earn 63 seats, while the current coalition would earn 52 seats.

N12 also published a poll on Tuesday, finding that the National Unity Party and Likud would be tied with each earning 28 seats. Meanwhile, Yesh Atid would earn 19 seats, Shas would earn 10 seats, the Religious Zionist party would earn eight seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats, Yisrael Beytenu would earn 6 seats, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn five seats each, and Meretz would earn four seats.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Justice Minister Yariv Levin and MK Arye Deri in the Knesset on March 27, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

According to the N12 poll, the current opposition (excluding Hadash-Ta'al) would earn 62 seats, while the current coalition would earn 53 seats.

In both polls, Labor and Balad remained below the electoral threshold.

When asked by N12 who would be the best as prime minister, Netanyahu and Gantz were tied with 38% of respondents saying Netanyahu would be better and 38% saying Gantz would be better.

Between Lapid and Netanyahu, 38% of respondents said Netanyahu would be better as prime minister, while only 29% said Lapid would be better.

Israelis want negotiations on judicial reform

When asked by Channel 13 if they believe that Netanyahu wants to reach a compromise on the judicial reform, only 33% said they believe so, while 54% said they don't believe him. Among Likud voters, 84% said that they believe the prime minister.

The respondents were additionally polled on whether or not Lapid and Gantz should return to negotiations on the reform, with 55% saying they should return to talks, while 26% believe they shouldn't, and 19% are unsure. Among Yesh Atid voters, 49% said they believe talks should be renewed, while among National Unity voters, 72% said the same.

When asked by N12 what should be done with the judicial reform, 33% of respondents said the reform should be completely taken off the agenda, while 29% said the reform should be conducted through negotiations with the opposition, and 22% said the reform should continue in any case.

In terms of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's future in politics, 40% of those polled by N12 said the minister should remain in his position, while 39% said Gallant should resign.