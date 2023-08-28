A-G is an 'existential threat' to Jews in Israel, coalition MK claims

Attorney-general Gali Baharv-Miara is an "existential threat to the Jewish people in the State of Israel," Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel claimed in a Monday morning interview with Haredi radio station Kol Barama.

"I have to say, this is not fun for me, the attorney-general must understand her job is to advise and to tell us what we can do, not what we cannot do.

"All I have ever heard from her is what we cannot do," Fogel lamented. "With this approach, we can never be in control of Israel and sadly, this is exactly the existential threat faced by Jews in the State of Israel."

During the interview, Fogel also accused former prime minister Ehud Barak of "organizing a mutiny" and added that "he should be sitting in prison."

Newly appointed Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara seen during a welcome ceremony for her in Jerusalem on February 8, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Fogel under investigation for inciting terrorism

Fogel has been under investigation by Israel Police's Lahav 433 national crimes and corruption unit for inciting terrorism following the Huwara settler riots earlier this year.

Last week, police said it had concluded the investigation, with the case moving to the State Attorney's Office for further action.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of Fogel’s party, claimed that the investigation was part of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara’s persecution of Otzma Yehudit and other right-wing actors.

Fogel had made controversial statements on radio stations the day after the riots, which were ostensibly conducted in retribution for the terrorist murders of Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv the same day.

“Yesterday a terrorist came from Huwara – Huwara is closed and burnt. That is what I want to see," he said.

On Monday morning, Fogel lamented the investigation held against him, saying "I was questioned for six hours for saying that the IDF should do what Jews did in Huwara."

Michael Starr contributed to this report.